New York Giants Competitive Edge Week 4: Giants Defense vs. Saints Offense

How do the Giants defense and special teams stack up against the Saints? Olivier Dumont has the breakdown.

Over this 0-3 start, the Giants' defense and special teams have provided reassuring signs of growth and improvement. Kicker Graham Gano continues to tear it up, extending the NFL’s longest active field goal streak to 37 last Sunday, while the Giants defense was able to hold the Falcons offense to 17 points after conceding 27 points in Week 1 and 30 points in Week 2.

However, despite the positive signs each unit has shown, they’ve also come with their fair share of concerns. When you have a Giants offense struggling to generate scoring drives, the defense, and special teams must step up with big-time, momentum-shifting plays.

Defensively, the Giants have struggled not only to force turnovers but have also found it quite challenging to close out games, giving up two straight game-winning field-goal drives in back-to-back weeks.

On special teams, both the kick and punt return units have been quiet to start the season and haven’t been able to deliver advantageous field positioning throughout their first three games.

If the Giants want to secure a win against the Saints, the defense and special teams units will need to put together their best performances yet, which is no easy feat.

Saints Pass Offense

Quarterback (Jameis Winston)

Running Backs (Alvin Kamara, Tony Jones Jr., Alex Armah)

Tight Ends (Adam Trautman, Garrett Griffin, Juwan Johnson)

Wide Receivers (Marquez Callaway, Deonte Harris, Chris Hogan, Ty Montgomery, Lil’Jordan Humphrey)

Offensive Line (Ryan Ramczyk, Andrus Peat, Cesar Ruiz, Calvin Throckmorton, James Hurst, Erik McCoy)

Although this Saints team is 2-1 to start the season, one central area of concern has to be its passing offense. The Saints are ranked 31st in the league in passing yards per game (113.7), 27th in completion percentage (60.9), and are tied for fifth in sacks allowed (7).

Since his explosive five-touchdown performance against the Packers, Winston has thrown for only 239 yards, two touchdowns, and conceded two costly interceptions.

Despite such, Winston is ranked 13th in the league in passer rating (101.7) and brings the full package of excellent mobility, sharp pocket awareness, a big arm, and solid throwing accuracy. After logging seven bad throws against the Panthers in Week 2, Winston was able to limit that to four against a very stingy Patriots defense in Week 3.

In all fairness, Winston is not the only one to blame for the shaky start the Saints pass offense has put forth. Interestingly enough, the Saints are 29th in the league in pass-blocking efficiency (79%) and have a handful of faces upfront that haven’t had smooth starts to their seasons.

Wildly enough, at the forefront of this concern is Ramczyk. The 2019 All-Pro right tackle leads the team in total pressures (9) and has a 93.8 pass-blocking efficiency rating in three games, despite averaging a 97.4 rating over his four-year career.

To add to it, left guard Peat is second on the team in pressures allowed (8) and is tied with Ramczyk in pass-blocking efficiency (93.8). Ruiz, meanwhile, has a total of five pressures allowed and a decent 96.3 pass-blocking rating to show for.

To make matters worse, three-time Pro Bowl left tackle Terron Armstead is out for Sunday’s game after suffering an elbow injury against the Patriots last week. From Ramczyk’s woes to Armstead’s injury, this offensive line, usually a team strength, has some question marks for this weekend.

Giants Pass Defense

Pass Coverage:

Cornerbacks (James Bradberry, Adoree’ Jackson, Darnay Holmes, Rodarius Williams, Keion Crossen, Josh Jackson, Sam Beal)

Safeties (Jabril Peppers, Logan Ryan, Julian Love, Xavier McKinney)

Pass coverage has to be at the top of the list when it comes to weaknesses on this Giants defense.

Sitting in 31st in the league in opponent completion percentage (75.4), 25th in opponent passer rating (108.1), 21st in yards allowed per game (267.3), and with only one interception in three games, pass coverage has been problematic, and their inability to limit receptions is front and center of this dilemma.

Despite Adoree’ Jackson’s promising start over his first three games as a Giant, his coverage performance against Atlanta was his worst yet. He allowed three of four targets to be completed with no pass breakups to show for.

Though Bradberry was slightly better in coverage last week, he’s continued to come up short and gave up another touchdown against the Falcons last Sunday.

Aside from the athleticism and upside that Holmes and Williams bring, both have been poor in coverage, with each yet to record a single pass breakup on the year.

As for the safeties, Ryan had his best game in coverage against Atlanta (only allowing two receptions on four targets). Still, Peppers, on the other hand, has continued to struggle, posting a reception percentage of 86.7 with no pass breakups.

The interesting wrinkle with this pass coverage unit is the timing of when they fall short, specifically on third downs. The Giants conceded five third-down conversions on 13 attempts against Atlanta last Sunday.

But of the five conversions they gave up, four of them occurred on the second touchdown drive the Falcons put together in the fourth quarter, with all four conversions coming through the air.

Though it’s only one game, this Giants pass coverage will want to make sure that doesn’t occur again this Sunday.

Pass Rush:

Defensive Line (Leonard Williams, Dexter Lawrence, Austin Johnson, Danny Shelton, Raymond Johnson III)

Edge (Lorenzo Carter, Azeez Ojulari, Oshane Ximines, Quincy Roche)

Similar to that of the pass coverage, this group of Giants pass rushers has fallen below expectations over the first three games of the season.

But unlike the pass coverage unit, these Giants pass rushers have gradually improved every week and have displayed plenty of grit, vigor, and efficiency in their play.

Leading the charge from the defensive line are Williams and Lawrence, with each tied in first on the team in total pressures (10).

Although Lawrence has yet to come away with a sack on the year, Williams snagged his first against the Falcons and will want to follow up with another against the Saints.

The brightest spot from this group of pass rushers has been rookie Ojulari. Ranking second on the team in pressures (8) and first in sacks (3), the rookie out of Georgia is the first outside linebacker in Giants history to record a sack in each of his first three career games.

On the other side of the edge rush is Carter, one of the more versatile pass-rushing threats the Giants have amongst their arsenal and a veteran presence that brings pounding pressure off the weak side.

Though he’s off to a bit of a slower start to his 2021 campaign, having logged only five pressures and nine total tackles, Carter is a constant threat that brings a special dynamic to this group of pass rushers.

Competitive Edge: Giants

This battle between the Saints pass offense, and the Giants pass defense has the makings of an exciting clash. Considering how much both groups have struggled to garner consistent improvement from week to week, expect both to look to take full advantage of the others weaknesses.

Despite everything the Saints bring with their pass attack, the Giants' pass defense carries a slight edge against them for a few reasons.

Although Winston has had an average time to throw of 3.2 seconds per dropback, expect that to decrease a bit with an offensive line that won’t have Armstead or McCoy, both two of Saints’ best pass blockers upfront.

On the other hand, the Giants pass rush has only become stronger with each game they’ve played, possessing a rising rookie talent and a slew of playmakers that can penetrate both inside and off the edge.

The Saints receiving targets will be without Michael Thomas, Tre’Quan Smith, and Nick Vannett. Though Callaway has shown just what kind of talent he can be following a two-touchdown performance in the second week of the preseason, he struggled to get on the same page with Winston over the first two games (6 targets, three receptions, 22 yards). It took him until Week 3 to secure his first touchdown reception of the year.

Saints Rushing Offense

Quarterback (Taysom Hill)

Running Backs (Alvin Kamara, Tony Jones Jr., Alex Armah)

Tight Ends (Adam Trautman, Garrett Griffin, Juwan Johnson)

Offensive Line (Ryan Ramczyk, Andrus Peat, Cesar Ruiz, Calvin Throckmorton, James Hurst, Erik McCoy)

The Saints have had to rely quite heavily on running the rock with Kamara, their best and most dangerous player.

Over his four-year career, Kamara has become one of the league’s most electrifying running backs, dominating opponents with unnatural speed, agility, and churning, downhill strength. Last season, Kamara had a breakout year, rushing for a career-high in yards (932) and touchdowns (16).

Despite not having much to show against the No. 1 ranked Panthers run defense in Week 2, Kamara has been off to a solid start in 2021. He's tallied 44 attempts for 172 yards, demonstrating his ability to break through opposing run defenses with volume and diligence.

To assist him with his success is an offensive line that brings a much sturdier and robust presence for their gifted running back, unlike its pass blocking. From Ramczyk to Hurst to Ruiz and Throckmorton, this offensive line has gotten the job done upfront in the running game and has the fortitude to create the lanes and space Kamara needs to succeed.

Add in a fast, bulldozing wildcat runner in Hill who’s coming off his best game yet this season (6 attempts, 32 yards, and a touchdown), and this Saints rushing attack could do its fair share of damage on Sunday.

Giants Run Defense

Defensive Line (Leonard Williams, Dexter Lawrence, Austin Johnson, Danny Shelton, Raymond Johnson III)

Linebackers (Tae Crowder, Reggie Ragland, Carter Coughlin, Justin Hillard)

Safeties (Jabril Peppers, Logan Ryan, Julian Love, Xavier McKinney)

When it comes to the strengths of this team, the Giants' run defense has to be at the top of the list. Following a tough performance against the Broncos, where they conceded 165 rushing yards, the Giants did much better over the next two weeks, holding Washington to 87 yards and Atlanta to 69 yards.

Spearheading this group's success in the middle of the defensive line has been none other than Austin Johnson. After a quiet first season with the Giants last year, Johnson is leading the team in stops (9) and is sixth in total tackles (14).

To help him out upfront with the run-stopping duties is Williams, a versatile yet powerful presence that brings active hands and an impressive level of quickness for his size. Though most know Williams for his pass-rushing, he’s played a vital role in shutting down the run. He ranks third in stops (6) and seventh in total tackles (13).

Last Sunday, the Giants suffered a devastating loss against the Falcons when linebacker Blake Martinez suffered a torn ACL. With their signal-caller and their best run-stopping linebackers out for the rest of the season (he led in tackles and stops before Week 3), it’s up to Crowder and Ragland to step up.

Crowder and Ragland are run defense-oriented linebackers who crash on the ball very well. Crowder had his best game against Atlanta last Sunday, shelling out four big stops while also leading the team in tackles (11).

Competitive Edge: Saints

If the Saints' pass offense versus the Giants' pass defense is the battle of the misfits, the matchup between the Giants' run defense against the Saints' run offense is the clash of the titans.

But despite the toughness and grit the Giants put on full display against Atlanta last Sunday, they haven't faced an opponent like Kamara, who is a whole different beast that will be very difficult to slow down, particularly with the absence of Martinez.

Although Peppers adds a dynamic level of power, speed, and efficient tackling on the line of scrimmage (tying Crowder in second with stops with seven), the Saints run offense has everything it needs to deliver a productive outing, including a wildcat threat in Hill.

Expect the Saints to have the competitive edge in this matchup against this Giants run defense on Sunday.

Giants Special Teams: Kicking & Return Game

Kicker (Graham Gano)

Kickoff Returner (C.J. Board)

Punt Returner (Jabril Peppers)

At the helm of this Giants special teams attack is kicker Gano, a fearless wonder who has proven to be almost machine-like in his first three games of the season.

Gano has been perfect on his field-goal attempts, including two attempts of 50+ yards. After accounting for the first six points the Giants scored against Atlanta last week, Gano has become the most reliable scoring threat on this team this season.

In the return game, the Giants haven't gotten consistent production. Board recorded six yards on one return last week. On the other hand, Peppers collected 36 yards on two returns with a long of 19 yards.

Saints Special Teams: Punting & Return Coverage

Punter (Blake Gillikin)

The Saints have one of the better punters in the NFL. Gillikin is sixth in the league in yards per attempt (49.7) and seventh in net average (44.2).

Their coverage team has been good at minimizing lengthy runbacks. Since playing the Packers in Week 1, the Saints held the Panthers and Patriots to no kick returns and allowed 54 yards on a combined seven punt returns.

Though Gillikin has struggled with placing punts inside the 20-yard line, the Saints' coverage group is one scrappy bunch that could prove to be very effective against the Giants' special teams attack.

Competitive Edge: Giants

Though the Giants do not have a favorable matchup against a stingy Saints special teams coverage unit, the upside has been there from both Board and Peppers throughout the season's first three games.

That said, the biggest tie-breaker is what Gano brings to the table with his place kicking. Gano has accounted for 21 of the 56 points the Giants have scored with his seven field goals alone, showing how important of a factor he’s played in the offensive success this team has managed so far.

Considering how good this Saints defense is, expect him to continue where he left off with a busy outing on Sunday.

Saints Special Teams: Kicking & Return Game

Kicker (Aldrick Rosas)

Kick Returner (Deonte Harris)

Punt Returner (Deonte Harris)

This Sunday, Giants fans will see a familiar face in Rosas, who found a new home in New Orleans after injury to Will Lutz.

However, Rosas has been far from ideal for the Saints, missing two of his three field-goal attempts on the season, both against the Patriots last week.

Outside of Rosas's inconsistencies, the Saints special teams are solid. They have the best punt return average in the league (19.0) and are ranked third in kickoff return average (27.0).

Standing tall at the forefront of this return success has been none other than Harris. Following a quieter performance against the Packers, Harris had himself a stellar day against the Panthers, gathering a total of 156 yards on five kick return attempts, with one of them going as long as 39 yards.

Harris didn’t do as much damage against the Patriots last week with his sole kick return of 16 yards, Harris did have a 25-yard punt return.

Giants Special Teams: Punting and Return Coverage

Punter (Riley Dixon)

When it comes to punting, Dixon has been a solid asset for this Giants special teams unit. He's posted a 4.45 hang time average and has tallied four punts inside the 20-yard line over three games.

The more significant concern for this Giants team has been their return coverage. Following a stout showing against the Broncos in Week 1, this group gave up 83 yards on four kick returns against Washington and allowed 74 yards on a combined six return attempts against Atlanta.

Though they managed to keep Atlanta's Cordarrelle Patterson at bay last week, this group will want to perform better against Harris this Sunday.

Competitive Edge: Saints

Outside of the unreliability of Rosas, particularly from 50+ yards out, the Saints have one mean special teams unit. Their return game with Harris is something to watch, and they carry a significant edge over the Giants' coverage.

From his speed to his quickness to the vision he brings, Harris is very underrated, and he can explode for large returns with every chance he gets.

Add on the fact that the Giants haven’t had the easiest time containing opposing returns this season, and the Saints specials teams attack could be in store for another successful day.

