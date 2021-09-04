New York Giants Mailbag: "Lingering Concerns" Edition

If you'd like to submit a question for the mailbag, please send it to nygiantsmaven@gmail.com or post it in our new forum, (free registration required) under Reader Mailbag Questions. We reserve the right to edit letters for clarity and conciseness.

From Dan M.: Evan Engram seems like a nice guy and a good teammate. He’s a decent receiver too. But his drops over the years have been his biggest problem. At this point, I don’t feel he is a Giants tight end. I would rather see him as a slot or wide receiver. The Giants need a Mark Bavaro-type TE again. Evan should be used as a wide receiver. What do you think?

Hi Dan. I agree with you about needing a Mark Bavaro type of tight end, but I'm not sure they make them like that anymore. As for moving Evan to receiver, I'm not sure he could run the entire route tree, but I'd say his size is a mismatch for the tight end routes he does run, especially going against a more undersized linebacker or defensive back.

I just think it's been criminal that the Giants have tried to make him into something he's not (an in-line blocker). Hopefully, with Kyle Rudolph on the team, the Giants will ask Engram to do less in-line blocking.

From Pat R. - Now that the Giants have signed some O-Line reserves, will they move Nick Gates to RG and or RT. Also, what's the status of Kenny Golladay. Do you think he will be ready to go in Week 1 against Denver?

Hi Pat. Gates isn't an NFL tackle, so scratch that thought from your mind. Could he move to guard? I could see that being a possibility if Lemieux isn't ready to go. I think the Giants don't WANT to move Gates to guard, but I think it's also been telling that he's gotten an increased number of snaps at that spot toward the end of camp.

And yes, I do think Kenny Golladay will be ready for Week 1 against Denver. He might be listed as questionable on the injury report, but I do think he goes.

From Peter M. - Hi Pat. Which roster move surprised you the most?

What's up, Peter? I would say Sam Beal's making the roster was the biggest surprise. I've always acknowledged that he has talent, and you don't give up on talent, but with all the time he missed, I figured the coaches would go in a different direction that didn't include him. But hey, good for Sam for making it. He worked hard and earned his spot.

From Big Blue Fan 1011 (via the forums) - I know it was only preseason, but Andrew Thomas showed the same flaws that he had last year. I am not sure they are correctable. If they're not, what good options, if any do they have for this season?

I'm working on an article about Andrew Thomas and his specific flaws, but Nate Solder is first off the bench if Thomas struggles to answer your question. After that, then I have no idea what they'd do--I would think maybe they'd have to trade for a tackle. Let's hope it doesn't come to that.

From Tommy C. - Now that training camp is over, would you say that it was one of the weirdest ones you covered with all the retirements?

What's good, Tommy? This summer was a weird one, but the most bizarre? I would put the 2007 training camp up there at the top--that year was when Michael Strahan was trying to decide whether to retire, and it seemed like every day we had to chase down another development in that story.

From Lucy L. - This isn't a football question, but I hope you'll answer it anyway. What advice do you have for an aspiring journalist?

Hi Lucy. My biggest piece of advice is to practice writing every day. Even if you're just writing a journal, eventually, you'll find a style that fits your voice, plus you'll build confidence in your writing.

That and read as many authors as you can. I'm not ashamed to admit that great sportswriters like Jerry Izenberg, Dave Anderson, Buster Olney, Dr. Z (Paul Zimmerman), and Dick Young were all guys I read when I was growing up and starting in the business.

Good luck to you in your pursuit of a journalism career.

More from Giants Country

Join the Giants Country Community