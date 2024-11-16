New York Giants Mailbag: The Franchise's Future and More
Note: Folks, I appreciate all the questions, including the ones on the draft. But as I tell you every year, I do not get into the draft prospects until after the season is over. So while I have attempted to answer your draft-related questions, please keep in mind that I won't be fully up to speed on this event until after the Giants season wraps. Thanks! -- PT
Probably remorse. If you're a player, you never want to let a teammate down, and I am sure there will be those in the locker room who say that they could have done more to help Jones out. Jones is highly respected in the locker room by his teammates, who voted him a captain. I also think that the locker room culture is such that if one man loses, they all lose.
The season has been a colossal disappointment, right? Two wins in 10 games is worthy of an "F," wouldn’t you say? Yes, there are bright spots, but the fundamental issues with this team–lack of awareness and discipline, to name a couple, have been major issues.
Kris, I think they have tried that in the past. If I’m being honest with you, I've always thought that whole concept was overblown because if you have guys who aren't afraid to put their nose to the grindstone, that usually leads to success.
I mean, Daboll came from a successful Bills team, right? Rynyan came from a Packers team that knew how to win, right? I think they need guys who are willing to be coached and pay attention to the little things they're just not doing consistently. They need more Dexter Lawrences who aren't afraid to get into guys' faces when they slack off.
I suppose you could make that argument, but at the end of the day, does it really matter if the quarterback has time to throw and the running game can function? Look, we all know that the drafted young talent still needs more development, so what was Schoen supposed to do to find a historically bad unit last year?
I sure do. Early indications are that this draft class isn’t nearly as deep as last year’s, and there are no clear-cut Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels types. It’s still early, mind you, but as of right now, I am thinking the Giants will get their next quarterback in free agency–and I wouldn’t be stunned if they make a pitch for Russell Wilson if the Steelers don’t re-sign him.
This team's biggest needs are quarterback, interior defensive line, and cornerback. I would go best available at any of those spots in the first three rounds if they are not addressed in free agency.
I don’t get into draft specifics this time of year. Following the ins and outs of this team keeps me pretty busy. Give me until the end of January to really start digging into the prospects and then I can give you a better answer.
You don't. For the life of me, I cannot understand why fans can't grasp this. No competitor worth his weight in gold would endure the rigors of practice, long hours of film study, and the physical nature of the game only to tank. And if they do, then they should think about another line of work.
This is really simple. Daboll was hired to win games. Period. I think way too many fans believe that the higher the draft pick, the more likely you’ll hit a home run. THAT’S NOT ALWAYS THE CASE. The idea is to make sure you have the right fit for your team’s lockerroom and needs, and if you do your due diligence, you will find that guy, whether you are drafting first or 32nd.
Hi Cesar. If I’m being totally honest with you–and I am–I didn’t pay much attention to the enterprise aspect of the international game since I am not an enterprise writer. So, I have no idea what goes into the research that’s done to determine whether to do marketing in Germany, Mexico, or anywhere else.
I’m glad that the European fans get to experience pro football, and I think the game would get a big and favorable reception no matter where it tried to go.
Based on what I remember from the summer (since we aren’t allowed to watch the full practices in-season), it's Lock. Lock makes quick decisions. Are they always the right ones? No. But I think he is faster with his processing. I also think DeVito showed improvement there in the summer, but it’s been weeks since I have seen him play any snaps.
Nick, those interviews are taped during TV timeouts and aired on delay. Apparently, the network, paying big bucks for the broadcasting rights, wants those little snippets. I would be willing to bet that the coaches would prefer not to have to do them, but again, if the network is paying big money for the broadcast rights, everyone has to play nice.
Kody, I haven’t done any deep research or studied that. I mentioned Russell Wilson earlier as a potential veteran option. But right now, I can’t tell you much about the college prospects. Let’s circle back on this at the end of January when I get up to speed. Deal?
Why is it every year we cannot stop the run? – John V.
John, I think it’s a combination of things, but most notably, at least this year and last, the Giants never really replaced Leonard Williams and A’Shawn Robinson. They have been running mostly with younger guys, but every time Dexter Lawrence comes off the field, the opponent runs right at his replacement. I’ve been saying for two years they need additional d-line depth, and apparently, they explore that in the offseason as well. So we’ll see if they can make it happen this coming offseason.
There is talk now that Shoen and Daboll may not survive this season. Why is it presumed both would be fired? Mike W.
Mike, I suspect people view Schoena and Daboll as a package deal, which is not necessarily the case. That said, both men know each other and work well together, and there is always the concern that if you get rid of one, the next guy you bring in will create a much different dynamic.
Personally, I don’t think Schoen is fired. I think Daboll survives as well, regardless of the argument they can both make about the quarterback being a main factor in holding things back. That said, I would agree that Daboll is probably on shakier ground than Schoen.
Do you think this roster is better than 22 when we made the playoffs? Not one interception by defensive backs. -- Kevin C.
Kevin, the roster in 2022 was a bit older than the current one. As I recall, they won a few games by one score or less. So, I wouldn't necessarily say right now that the 2024 roster is better or worse, even though the results indicate things are worse.
Sometimes, when you replant a garden, you must stay on top of the weeds until the garden blooms as you want it to. The current Giants team has a solid enough foundation, and if they can fix the quarterback and add to the defensive line and at cornerback (to your second point about the defensive backs), this team will be on its way upward.
Pat, knowing you are a DJ hater, I know you probably don't want to hear this. On Tracy's interception, he was moving backward towards the sideline instead of turning to go forward, where DJ was throwing the ball as he should. The ball hit him in his hands. Tracy dropped it.
The second most important thing, the Giants play slow on offense. They are predictable. Look at the last drive where DJ, in an up-tempo game, completed 8 of 11 passes, with a spike and a throwaway, really 8 of 9. They played faster, changed the tempo moved the ball. This kind of action is needed AT POINTS, throughout the game. PLAY FASTER. That is on coaching, one of the reasons Daboll is going backward each year. Need a change at play caller. Daboll is not good at it and will probably never be a winning coach. Your thoughts? -- Joe G.
Joe, I will say this as politely as I can: Don't assume what or who I hate. You don't know me well enough to make any assumptions.
You continue to cherry-pick facts in your defense of Jones. Tell me, Joe, what are your excuses for the two wide-open receivers Jones missed on the flea flicker or for the pass he airmailed over Malik Nabers’ head?
If he's not at fault, why are Daboll and Schoen considering a change when they could have said they're sticking with him? Why can't you see his faults and acknowledge them like everyone else, including commentators who have played the game, have?
And you say Daboll is not good at playcalling? Then how is it that when he called plays for Buffalo, his offenses were top-five in 2020 and 2021? Could it be because he had better quarterback play?
Seriously, you can write all the letters you want, but you will not convince me that Jones has not worked out here after six years. So let's agree to disagree and MOVE ON.
If Daboll gets the boot, is there a chance Spags gets a look at HC? I wouldn’t mind getting an experienced coach rather than another up-and-comer. --nsold9.bsky.social (via BlueSky)
First, welcome! You are my first letter writer from Blue Sky, where I recently opened a new account to expand my social media presence. To your question, I would love nothing better than for Spags to get a head coaching opportunity, but I think that ship sailed with the Giants.
Remember, he was the interim head coach when Ben McAdoo was fired and didn't receive consideration for the head coaching position before Shurmur was hired. So no, I don't think that Spags will be considered at this point, nor do I think Daboll will be fired.
No on both accounts. They could sign a veteran if they don't like any of the quarterbacks in this class. As for Jones, what choice did they have after they went 9-7-1 and got knocked down the draft order?
Bill, I don't see Daboll giving up the play-calling. The roster is what it is right now, so maybe the only thing they can do is tweak how they have used certain personnel moving forward. But pretty much the damage has been done.