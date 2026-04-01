What John Harbaugh Said About Chat With Odell Beckham Jr. on Potential Giants Reunion

Odell Beckham Jr. could be back on the NFL field in 2026 after not being picked up last season by any teams. The receiver has expressed interest in joining the Giants this year, the team where his NFL career began. And, it sounds like New York might be showing some interest back.

According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, Beckham attended the NFL’s Annual Meetings in Phoenix this week and spoke directly with new Giants coach John Harbaugh. The coach–receiver duo competed together in 2023 in Baltimore, and apparently they created a close connection in that span.

Here’s what Harbaugh said about the possibility of Beckham coming to N.Y. this fall.

“The obvious, pad answer would be you look at every option, right? And if Odell’s an option, then we’ll be looking at it for sure,” Harbaugh said, via SNY. “And he and I do talk, we do text, we’ve maintained a really great relationship. He's one of my very favorite people in the world, so it’s not like you don’t talk to guys about things like that, and certainly we have. We’ll just have to see where it all goes, what’s best for him, what’s best for the Giants. That’s the number one thing, is what’s best for our team. Any player, If he helps you be a better team and can make you better, then you’re going to pursue that, but we’ll have to see where that goes.”

The biggest hold-up will obviously be what point Beckham’s at in his training. He hasn’t played since Dec. 8, 2024 before he was waived from the Dolphins. During his one season in Miami, the receiver only caught nine passes. Last season, no teams signed Beckham before he was suspended six games for violating the performance-enhancing drugs policy.

Giants general manager Joe Schoen noted this week that the team definitely wants to see Beckham work out before making a decision.

“Typically, if it's not one of these higher-paid guys, coming off a season where—we're not going to work out [newly signed tight end] Isaiah Likely or somebody—but somebody that hasn't played, in this instance you're talking about Odell hasn't played in a year, you'd certainly want to see him work out,” Schoen said, via Raanan.

But, it sounds like the organization believes Beckham could help the offense. A reunion in New York could very well happen.

“If we find a player that's gonna help us, that makes sense for the organization, we'll continue to pursue,” Schoen said. “So, he's on there, if it makes sense. I know [Harbaugh] talked about it a little bit earlier. We'll never not pursue someone that can help.”

Beckham recently told Kay Adams that he would love to return to the league.

“That sounds great; if that opportunity presents itself, I would love to do that. I would be excited about that,” Beckham said.

These responses from Harbaugh and Schoen come days after Giants star receiver Malik Nabers commented on one of Beckham’s Instagram posts saying “Let’s play together!” The two LSU alums could be teaming up in New York this fall.

How Beckham fared with Giants

The Giants selected Beckham in the first round of the 2014 draft. He played five seasons in New York, recording over 1,000 yards in each season but 2017 when he fractured his ankle and was limited to four games. He earned three Pro Bowl bids and was named the ‘14 Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Over the course of his five seasons in New York, Beckham totaled 5,476 yards and 44 touchdowns. His partnership on the field with Eli Manning was electric and worked very well.

The height of Beckham’s career and stardom was undoubtedly in New York as he struggled to find his footing with the Browns, Rams, Ravens and Dolphins. He did win a Super Bowl ring in Los Angeles, but he tore his ACL in the Big Game, which made him miss the following season.

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