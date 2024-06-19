New York Giants Must Improve These 3 Numbers on Offense for Success in 2024
With the off-season program wrapped up, the New York Giants will enjoy their brief summer hiatus before training camp starts. The Giants offense is looking to the 2024 season for improvement.
With new additions like running back Devin Singletary and highly touted rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers, there is plenty to be hopeful for. But for the Giants to find success this upcoming season, they will have to improve on three key offensive statistics:
Average Yards Per Pass Attempt
For a team looking to go vertical, their yards per pass attempt needs to be far better than it was in 2023. The Giants finished 27th in the league with 6.5 yards per attempt. Some of the best vertical games in the league -- Miami, Buffalo, San Francisco, and Detroit, were over seven yards per attempt. An outlier was Kansas City, which averaged 6.9 yards.
One area for improvement is first-down passing, where the Giants’ 2.80 yards per first-down pass paled in comparison to the 49ers’ 5.0+ yards per first-down pass.
In fairness, the Giants had backups Tyrod Taylor and Tommy Devito at quarterback more than they had starting quarterback Daniel Jones last season. The passing game also suffered from a banged-up offensive line that often meant the quarterbacks had to get the ball out of their hands quickly.
It’s hoped that the Giants' offense will improve this year with the addition of Malik Nabers and an improved offensive line.
Sacks Allowed
Last season, Giants quarterbacks were sacked 85 times for 465 yards, a league-worst. Blame that on performance, injuries, or even the quarterbacks holding the ball too long at times, but this is a stat that must improve moving forward.
The bulk of the blame lies within the offensive line’s performance. ESPN ranked the Giants' offensive line 24th in the league last season in pass block win rate (53 percent).
The Giants' poor showing on this unit resulted in a coaching change. They are also hoping for better help among key starters like left tackle Andrew Thomas, right tackle Evan Neal, and center John Michael Schmitz. Further veteran additions like Jermaine Eluemunor and Jon Runyan Jr. at the guards are also being counted on to help.
Jones can do his part to help reduce the sacks as well. Last year, the percentage of Jones' pressures-turned-into-sacks increased from 17.8 in 2022 to 31.6. Jones needs to get the ball out quicker and do a better job with post-snap reads.
Throwing Deep
Last season, the Giants went deep just 78 times. They ranked 12th in the league when throwing deep left, 23rd in the league when throwing deep middle, and 24th when throwing deep right.
Between the three deep locations, the Giants averaged 11.9 yards when they connected. The problem? They only connected on about 41 percent of the throws to the left and right and 25 percent of the throws in the deep middle.
In Jones’ six starts, he had 11 deep throw attempts (20+ yards) and completed just two of them for a deep passing grade of 80.7. However, in 2022, Jones was 10 for 23 with 359 yards and two touchdowns on those throws, finishing with an elite 91.8 grade for deep throws.
Stretching the field vertically is the name of the game in this NFL, and the Giants have struggled with this aspect of the game.
The addition of Malik Nabers, the highest-rated draft prospect by NFL.com’s Next Gen Stats, could bolster Giants’ deep throw ability. Last season at LSU, Nabers finished second in the country with 19 deep catches, and fourth in the country in deep yards, of which he registered 624.