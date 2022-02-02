New York Giants Team Needs and Potential Answers

Zach Dietz takes a look at the New York Giants' most pressing needs this off-season and who could be considered to help fill the needs.

It is officially a new era for the New York Football Giants. Following the hiring of Buffalo Bills’ assistant general manager as Joe Schoen as the general manager and Brian Daboll as the new head coach, the Giants' willingness to display a diversion from promoting people either within the organization or who had once had a role with the team in years past is very exciting to see.

Nobody is saying the Giants are now saved, as these large turnovers can always be risky. Still, it looks like co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch are finally willing to take that leap of faith that the organization took decades ago when they hired their first outsider from the organization to run things, George Young.

The most significant determining factor of the Giants’ future success will be the players they develop and bring into the building. With free agency and the draft coming up within the next few months, it’s the proper time to see not only are the Giants' most significant needs this offseason, but the potential player fits as well.

For free agency, the Giants are well-known to currently be in a horrific cap situation, but there are many scenarios in which they can clear some space and bring in a few guys.

It will take some high-level maneuvering of money to bring in a free agent of Kenny Golladay’s caliber this offseason, but we’ll still point out some potential outside help that the Giants should target.

The one positive for Schoen is that he will have nine draft picks to work with, including two first-rounders. In this piece, I’ll be detailing the Giants' top-five team needs (not in order) and giving potential free agents and draft prospects that I feel would be a good fit with New York.

Quarterback

Mara pretty much put the kibosh on any potential hopes of Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson or Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson landing in New York and, in fact, doubled down on Daniel Jones as the Giants' starter.

"I think we did ten general manager interviews and [six] head coach interviews, and every single interview was positive about Daniel," Mara said shortly after Brian Daboll was introduced as the team's new head coach.

"Now, they’re not willing to say that they think he’s going to be the next (Chiefs Quarterback) Patrick Mahomes or anything like that, but they were excited about the potential he has and the possibility of working with him. That, to me, was reassuring because that’s the way we feel as well."

Mara, who also said he'd be "very surprised" if Jones wasn't the opening day starter, might have Jones's back, but that doesn't mean that the Giants don't need a solid backup that can potentially give Jones a little push in the competition department.

Things can change, especially considering guys like Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson could become available, but if they don’t, it makes sense to give Jones one more year with a (hopefully) improved offensive situation.

Regardless, Jones has done nothing to prove he can be a franchise quarterback. When you combine that with his injury issues the last two seasons, bringing in a more experienced veteran will be paramount.

POTENTIAL PLAYER FITS

Mitchell Trubisky (free agent): The connection here makes a little too much sense. Trubisky has experience in Daboll’s offense as the backup to Josh Allen in 2021, and in New York, he would have a more straightforward path to playing time if Jones falters next fall.

Sam Howell (NFL Draft): If there was one quarterback prospect in this class, I wouldn’t hate the Giants taking in the first, it would be Howell from North Carolina. His 2020 season was better than 2021, but his situation was awful, and he has the cleanest skillset of any quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Tight End

Schoen knows firsthand the value a good tight end can have on the quarterback, having seen Buffalo's Dawson Knox develop into one of the best tight ends in the league.

The Giants, on the other hand, will likely need to revamp their entire corps at the position with Evan Engram set to hit free agency, Kyle Rudolph likely to be a cap casualty, and Levine Toilolo coming off an ACL and also set to hit free agency.

The only name under contract for 2022 is Kaden Smith, a fine young player, but this spot needs some new blood.

POTENTIAL PLAYER FITS

C.J. Uzomah (free agent): If the Giants want to truly revamp their culture, Uzomah would be a great fit for this team. Not only does he fit a need, but the current Bengals’ captain has also been a leader and voice for the Cincinnati franchise and played very solidly in 2021.

O.J. Howard (free agent): Howard hasn’t lived up to his first-round billing in the NFL due to injuries and the signing of Rob Gronkowski in Tampa Bay, but he’s still a great athlete who flashes plenty in the passing game. He could be an excellent value option for the Giants if he can stay healthy.

Cade Otton (NFL Draft): This year’s NFL Draft tight end class is not top-heavy in the slightest, but Otton is my top-rated guy in this class. The Washington product is a fantastic blocker and the best route-running tight end in this class. He should be available for the Giants in the third-round range.

Interior Offensive Line

Outside of left tackle, Andrew Thomas, the entire offensive line of the Giants is up in the air. While right tackle Matt Peart was inconsistent in 2021, he should return as the team’s starter with Nate Solder gone assuming Peart's rehab and recovery from a season-ending injury stays on track.

If the Giants could upgrade that spot, of course, they should. But the interior is a much greater concern. Will Hernandez likely won’t return, and the cycle of bodies at guard and center didn’t inspire much confidence. This is without a doubt the biggest need for New York.

POTENTIAL PLAYER FITS

Morgan Moses (free agent): If the Giants want to give Peart more competition on the right side or if he's not declared healthy to return, bringing in Moses would be a solid get. Despite him falling out of favor for the Jets this past season, Moses is still very solid in pass protection, and his veteran leadership would benefit the Giants greatly.

Laken Tomlinson (free agent): If the Giants want to spend a little more money to help their offensive line out, Tomlinson would be a fantastic get. The past several years, his play in San Francisco has made him a valuable commodity on the open market, and he’d be a big get for the Giants.

Ikem Ekwonu (NFL Draft): With Alabama left tackle Evan Neal unlikely to be available at pick #5 for the Giants, Ekwonu is a name often linked with the Giants. His improvement at tackle in 2021 for North Carolina State, plus the versatility that allows him to play guard at a high level as well, make Ekwonu a potential cornerstone for the Giants.

Abraham Lucas (NFL Draft): If the Giants pass on offensive linemen in the first two rounds, Lucas would be a nice value in the third or fourth round. Arguably the best pass-protecting right tackle prospect in this year’s class, Lucas could come in and compete for the starting role rather quickly.

Edge

The Giants’ 2021 second-round pick Azeez Ojulari looked pretty solid in his rookie campaign, but the Giants need another player on the other side. Lorenzo Carter is a free agent, and while Quincy Roche flashed, they need more established talent. Whether it’s another speedy option or a true-power rusher, collapsing the pocket and pressuring the quarterback more often.

POTENTIAL PLAYER FITS

Jadeveon Clowney (free agent): The Giants have previously expressed interest in Clowney, and while Cleveland will undoubtedly be interested in bringing him back, the former No. 1 overall pick would provide the aforementioned pass rush boost that this defense desperately needs.

Jerry Hughes/Mario Addison (free agents): A little twofer here, as Schoen is familiar with these two players from his time in Buffalo. While they’re getting up there in age, both would provide cheap, experienced options for New York at the outside linebacker position.

Kayvon Thibodeaux/Aidan Hutchinson (NFL Draft): While both of these players have a good shot of being selected before the Giants go on the clock at No. 5, if one of them makes it there, the Giants should make the move. Thibodeaux is the best player in this draft, and Hutchinson provides some truly elite inside-outside versatility.

Arnold Ebiketie (NFL Draft): Outside of the first-round prospects, Ebekitie is one of my favorite edge-rushers in this class. Although a bit smaller in size, the Penn State product has length for days and sufficient functional strength to be a menace as a run-defender.

Linebacker

Arguably the most bone-dry and talent-ridden spot on the Giants roster, adding legitimate starting talent to the inside linebacker corps will be huge for New York this offseason. Coming off of a torn ACL, Blake Martinez could be a cap casualty. Also, despite some solid play from late-season pickup Jaylon Smith, everyone else at that position severely underperformed in 2021.

The key here is adding more athleticism and versatility. In the Gettleman era, he brought in many players who were solid at stopping the run but lacked ideal coverage traits. Schoen helped the Bills bring in two very athletic starting linebackers in Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano, who became great starters for that organization. The Giants should do everything they can to replicate that.

POTENTIAL PLAYER FITS

Anthony Walker (free agent): The current Cleveland Brown is coming off of a tremendous season in 2021, totaling 112 tackles and being a true leader in the middle of Cleveland’s defense. While he’s not the springiest athlete, he’s a fluid mover who made some nice coverage plays across the season. He probably won’t break the bank and is a valuable player.

Kwon Alexander (free agent): Alexander has bounced around from multiple teams throughout his career but is coming off a nice season for New Orleans. He still has quite a bit of juice and has developed his all-around skillset more.

Devin Lloyd (NFL Draft): The Giants would likely need to trade down from their second first-round pick at No. 7 to secure the services of Lloyd, but it may be well worth it. Not only has he developed into an all-around MIKE linebacker at Utah, but his pass-rush acumen is tremendous.

