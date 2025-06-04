New York Giants Training Camp Player Profile: DT Corey Durden
The New York Giants picked up defensive tackle Corey Durden off the Los Angeles Rams practice squad in 2024 to provide depth on their defensive line when the team lost defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence II to a season-ending injury.
Durden has experienced a lot of ups and downs in his short professional career. He spent five seasons playing in college. His first three were at Florida State, and his final two were at North Carolina State.
He competed in 57 total games, accumulating 126 total tackles, which included 22 tackles for loss. He also recorded 11 sacks. He played as a nose guard in college but many thought he would make a better three-technique in a forty front defense in the NFL.
The Detroit Lions signed him to a three-year contract as an unrestricted free agent in 2023. He was cut at the end of training camp and then signed with the Rams practice squad in September.
Durden was first promoted to the active roster in October for a few weeks. He was then waived in November and returned to the practice squad the next day. He appeared in four games for the Rams at defensive tackle.
He finished the season with three total tackles. Following the season, he signed a reserve/future contract at the beginning of 2024.
Corey Durden, DT
Height: 6-4
Weight: 316 lbs.
Exp.: 1 years
School: NC State
How Acquired: FA-'24
2024 in Review
Durden began 2024 thinking he might be able to carve out a role in the Rams rotation after re-signing with the team. After going through training camp, he was waived once again in late August but returned to the practice squad.
He remained on the Rams practice squad until early December, when the Giants came calling and signed him to their active roster. He was active for four of New York's final five contests of the season. He was there to back up the defensive interior after Dexter Lawrence was injured for the remainder of the season.
Durden made the most of his opportunity with the Giants. In his first game against the New Orleans Saints, he competed in 33.8% of the defensive snaps. He recorded three total tackles, which included two solo tackles and a tackle for loss.
The next week, against the Baltimore Ravens, he had a solo and assisted tackle. His week 16 performance against the Falcons was the best showing of his short professional career.
His 24 defensive snaps and seven special teams snaps were the most of his career. He also recorded five total tackles, which was also a career-high.
Contract/Cap Info
The Giants picked up Cory Durden’s contract last year, the base salary of which was $915,000 but which only counted for $254,167 when he joined the Giants. In 2025, Durden has a base salary )and corresponding cap value) of $1.030 million. If he doesn't make the team, he will not count against the dead money total currently being accumulated.
2025 Preview
Durden found his way onto this team in 2024 due to injuries and a need for depth behind the backups who were thrust into bigger roles. He did the job as asked under the circumstances.
Going into 2025, Durden finds himself in a much more difficult position trying to make the Giants' final roster. It also feels impossible, given the incumbent defenders and the other players added in the offseason.
Last season, the team only kept five interior defensive linemen, and they are all back to start training camp, led by Lawrence, who is one of the only untouchable players on defense.
They also added three other players in free agency on the defensive line as they try to find the correct combination of players that will improve the run defense in 2025.
The advantage these veteran additions have over Durden is that they offer position flexibility, as they can play both defensive end and defensive tackle.
The final hurdle for Durden to overcome is the presence of the Giants' 2025 third-round draft pick, Darius Alexander. He is a guy who people believe will eventually be the running mate alongside Lawrence, so he is not going anywhere.
In total, 11 players are fighting for five of six spots on this roster. That is a bad position for the player the team has the least investment in.
Durden will need to use his limited reps to show other teams around the league that he is a viable option, similar to what he did with the Giants.
