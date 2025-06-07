New York Giants Training Camp Preview: CB Cor'Dale Flott
This is a contract season for New York Giants cornerback Cor’Dale Flott. That is normally when most players are locked in the most.
For Flott, the only thing consistent through his first three seasons with the Giants is inconsistency. When he was drafted in 2022, he was brought in because he fit the prototype of what the Giants wanted their defensive backs to look like.
The long and lean speedsters can cover man to man while the ultra-aggressive defense attacks the line of scrimmage. The plan was working; he played in some meaningful games as this team made a surprise march to the playoffs. He made six starts that season and showed the promise of someone who would be poised to take over the spot when needed.
In 2023, the team drafted Deonte Banks in the first round and decided to get Flott on the field in the slot.
He took over those full-time duties from Darnay Holmes, who had manned the position for the past few seasons, and while he was not the most forceful in the running game, he did a good job covering some of the most challenging guys in football.
The biggest problem with the defense that season was its inability to stop the run, which was also a result of a poor offense that struggled to put points on the board.
At the end of the season, the team parted ways with former defensive coordinator Wink Martindale and his system, which was a perfect fit for Flott. They brought in Shane Bowen, who employs a system that is not ideal for Flott.
Then, they decided to move him back outside for his third season in a new offense with new responsibilities. Hence, where his inconsistency has come from.
Cor’Dale Flott, CB
Height: 6-2
Weight: 175 lbs.
Exp.: 4 years
School: LSU
How Acquired: D3-'22
2024 in Review
After spending 2023 as the nickel cornerback and working primarily in the slot, Flott returned to the outside in 2024.
The plan was for him to replace Adoree Jackson on the outside and play opposite Deonte Banks, but Flott dealt with injuries throughout training camp and crept into the season without a full camp to get ready to go.
The first seven games of the season were tumultuous for him. His usage fluctuated from 100% of the snaps in week four against Dallas to 37.8% of the snaps in week seven against Philly.
He was inactive in week eight and then had a four-game run, during which he played in 85% or more of the snaps.
The next two weeks, he did not play, and then he finished out the season with three games, in which he made only one start and received less than 62% of the snaps in every game.
Despite the inconsistencies in his opportunities, in 2024, his 14 games played tied his career high. His 10 starts were three short of his total starts over the first two years of his career.
He intercepted the second pass of his career, and his seven passes defensed set a new career high for him. In 2024, he stepped up his game as a tackler.
He recorded 53 total stops, which included 36 solo tackles and two tackles for loss. This was an improvement from 2023 when it seemed as if there were times when he was not as effective as a tackler.
Contract/Cap Info
Cordale Flott signed a four-year, $5.24 million contract with the New York Giants as a third-round draft pick, which included a $992,000 signing bonus. That equates to an average annual salary of $1.31 million.
In 2025, Flott is set to earn the biggest payday of his career, a base salary of $3.35 million and a workout bonus of $50,000. He will carry a cap hit of $3.65 million and a dead cap value of almost $250,000.
2025 Preview
It feels like Flott fell out of favor with the coaching staff, as maybe they did not see him fitting into the scheme. That was evident in his usage through the 2024 season. It is also why Paulson Adebo is here.
That likely means Flott will not be a starter, but he should still have significant value on this team if they believe in him. He has spent a season as the starting nickelback and has also spent significant time on the perimeter.
That gives him experience that many on this team, even the assumed starters, can claim. He should use that to his advantage and lean on versatility as his calling card in the league.
Throughout his first three seasons, he has consistently demonstrated the ability to cover, particularly in male-dominated situations. He is a better coverage guy in the slot than Dru Philips and can be utilized in certain packages when they want to get more man-coverage players on the field.
Flott will be ready to move into a spot if any one of the three starting corners gets injured. He has played on the boundary and also on the field side. He is still athletic and has a long frame, and unlike 2024, he should be fully healthy and ready to go throughout training camp.
JOIN US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! Follow and like us on Facebook and Instagram. Don't forget to check out our YouTube channel. And if you want to send a letter to our mailbag, you can do so here.