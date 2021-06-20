Sports Illustrated home
New York Giants Training Camp Preview - DL Raymond Johnson III

Former Georgia Southern defensive end Raymond Johnson III was one of three UDFAs signed by the Giants. Let's see what he potentially brings to the table.
When it came to signing undrafted free agents, the Giants only had room for three players--offensive linemen Brett Heggie and Jake Burton and defensive lineman Raymond Johnson III.

As we have already looked at Heggie and Burton, let's now look at Johnson, the third UDFA who played college ball in the pit.

Johnson appeared in 50 career games with 47 starts, racking up 150 total tackles, 36 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and six fumble recoveries. He also blocked a kick in the 2018 and 2019 seasons and forced a safety as a junior.

A three-star recruit out of Sumter (South Carolina) High School where he excelled in basketball, Johnson was twice named a first-team All-Sun Belt Conference Selection in 2019 and 2020 at Georgia Southern.

What He Brings

Johnson's size--6'3" and 270 pounds--fits the Giants prototype for defensive ends to a T. He has impressive play strength, according to NFL.com's Lance Zierlein, who also had this to say about Johnson as a prospect:

Johnson uses play strength to impose his will against lesser opponents but ran into roadblocks when he faced stiffer competition. He's explosive into first contact and maintains his play strength when working into the gaps but lacks consistency to control the action with his hands at the point of attack. He has physical traits that could give him a shot as a sub-package interior rusher, but he's unlikely to get home if asked to play off the edge.

His Contract

Johnson is signed to a standard three-year reserve/futures deal for undrafted free agents worth $2.455 million, including a $30,000 signing bonus. He'll count for $670,000 against this year's cap.

Roster Projection/Expectations

Johnson is still somewhat of a raw prospect who will likely spend his first NFL season on the Giants practice squad, where he can continue refining his pass rush technique and learn how to develop a pass rush plan that yields better success in getting into the backfield. 



