New York Giants Training Camp Preview - IOL Brett Heggie

Former Florida offensive lineman Brett Heggie was one of three undrafted free agents signed by the Giants after this year's draft. Let's take a look at what his chances are of making the 53-man roster.
The Giants, in trying to keep young offensive line talent flowing through the pipeline, signed undrafted free agent Brett Heggie following the 2021 draft. Heggie, 6'4", 310 pounds, played his college ball at Florida, starting at guard before moving to center last season.

A two-time Florida Class 4A first-team all-state pick at Mount Dora High School, Heggie earned the starting left guard job as a redshirt freshman at Florida, starting seven games until suffering a season-ending left knee injury.

RELATED: Offensive Lineman Brett Heggie Ready to Compete for Giants Roster Spot

Heggie continues to work through injuries in 2018, working his way back into the starting lineup by 2019. In 2020, he moved over to center, where he started 12 games. He finished his career with 41 games played, including 31 starts.

What He Brings

Heggie has ideal size for a center, but as per his MockDraftable.com spider graph, his strength needs to be improved, and he also needs to improve on firing out to the second level. 

Here is what NFL Draft Bible had to say about Heggie:

 The former three-star recruit is an average athlete with good feet in pass protection to gain depth. Wide play and hands allow him to box in rushers, but also gives up his chest to power rushes. He plays balanced, rarely getting uprooted and able to recover when he has to. On the move, Heggie stays attached to defenders as his upper body does not get ahead of his feet. A quick processor, he is alert with quick feet and picks up blitzes or passes of stunts well. Due to his inconsistent anchor and wide hands, he is susceptible to getting bull-rushed into the quarterback's lap. Heggie lacks length and gets outreached by longer defenders, losing control of blocks. He does not have the power or pop in his hands to create movement up front consistently. Heggie projects as a solid backup at all three interior positions who can come in and allow the offense to function. 

His Contract

Heggie signed a three-year deal worth $2.43 million. He'll count for $661,666 against this year's cap if he makes the roster.

If he doesn't, they'll save $615,000 on this year's cap, with $46,666 in dead money hitting this year and $3,332 accelerating into next year's cap. Heggie has $45,000 of his 2021 base salary guaranteed this year.

Roster Projection/Expectations

Heggie has predominantly played center in college and has played it well. That said, he's a developmental project who right now projects to the third-string offensive line and who, barring any injuries, is likely destined for the practice squad where he can work on improving his strength and the other deficiencies in his game.

Oct 5, 2019; Gainesville, FL, USA; Auburn Tigers defensive tackle Derrick Brown (5) rushes the passer as Florida Gators offensive lineman Brett Heggie (61) defends during the second quarter at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
