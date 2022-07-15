New York Giants Training Camp Preview: RB Antonio Williams

What He Offers

Williams has been a jack of all trades throughout his football career but a master of none. Williams has both the size and speed to contribute as an inside-out runner, which he showed signs of in 2020 when seven of his 12 carries were between the tackles. In order to get a larger sample size, Williams saw 60% of his carries go between the tackles during his final two years in college.

While he’s no Brandon Jacobs, Williams offers a solid amount of power and physicality as a runner, picking up 698 of his 1,137 college rushing yards (61.4%) after contact. On his 12 carries in 2020, Williams had 63 rushing yards, with 37 (58.7%) coming after contact.

Williams has enough speed to get the job done with the ball in his hands, ripping off three runs of 45+ yards during his final two seasons at North Carolina. Don’t expect Williams to have Saquon Barkley-level explosive plays, but he can quickly eat up chunks.

As a pass-catcher, Williams is yet to show anything that would wow fans, with the huge majority of his college targets coming behind the line of scrimmage and only having one NFL target. Williams isn’t a stiff athlete by any stretch but lacks the quick-twitch ability to consistently create separation as a route-runner.

Perhaps the best part about Williams’ game compared to the rest of the Giants roster is his pass protection. Not only is Williams willing and able in pass protection, but he is also instantly one of the best backfield blockers on the Giants roster, allowing just three pressures on 96 pass-blocking snaps in college.

Williams has never been asked to play special teams as a return man, but he has plenty of experience as a blocker and gunner.