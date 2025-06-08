New York Giants Training Camp Preview: WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton
When the New York Giants added former West Virginia wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton back in 2023, they liked him so much that they included over $230,000 in guaranteed money in his otherwise standard three-year UDFA deal.
Throughout training camp that season, he appeared poised to pay dividends immediately, utilizing his blend of elite size and speed to become an immediate standout on special teams. Unfortunately, his 2023 season was over before it began when he suffered a torn ACL in a preseason game and was placed on IR for the season.
Ford-Wheaton had a collegiate career marked by continuous growth in responsibilities and output. After his first season, in which he played in one game but did not record a sack, his involvement and production grew yearly.
As a redshirt freshman, he played in 11 games, catching 12 passes for 201 yards and two touchdowns.
The next season, he more than doubled his production with 27 receptions, 416 yards, and three touchdowns. As a junior, he continued his growth with 42 receptions and 575 yards. In his senior season, he caught 62 passes for 675 yards and seven touchdowns.
At the combine, he tested extremely well. Posting a blistering 4.38 forty at 6-foot-4 and 221 pounds. He also jumped 41 inches in the vertical and 10-foot-9 in the broad.
He even looked dynamic in his change of direction, posting a 4.15 in the 20-yard shuttle and 6.97 in the 3-cone drill. Those types of measurables normally get you drafted, but he still managed to slip by all seven rounds. That is when the Giants were able to scoop him up and add him to their plans.
Bryce Ford-Wheaton, WR
Height: 6-4
Weight: 220 lbs.
Exp.: 3
School: West Virginia
How Acquired: FA-'23
2024 in Review
After missing all of 2023 with a knee injury, Ford-Wheaton established himself as one of the better special teams players on the Giants roster the following year.
His size, speed, and physicality have enabled him to excel in various field dynamics. He also proved that he was a durable piece of the puzzle as well. He participated in 14 of the 17 games, including the first five and final seven games of the season.
For the season, he accumulated 286 snaps on special teams. That is good for over 77% of the snaps. Since he only received two offensive snaps, it's safe to assume that he was able to give a lot more attention to his duties and responsibilities on the special teams.
He even returned a blocked field goal for a touchdown in a big Week 5 win over the Seattle Seahawks.
Contract/Cap Info
Ford-Wheaton signed a three-year, $2.7 million contract with the New York Giants, which included a $20,000 signing bonus and $236,000 in guaranteed compensation. That comes to an average annual salary of $905,000.
In 2025, Ford-Wheaton will earn a base salary of just over $1 million while carrying a cap hit of the same value and a dead cap value of $6,667.
2025 Preview
Ford-Wheaton should be able to pick up where he left off in 2024 if he can hold off some of the new and just as tall receivers this team added in the offseason, such as Zach Pascal and Lil’Jordan Humphrey.
The Giants have been looking for players who are willing to become special teams aces, and judging by the way he was used last season. Expect to see Ford-Wheaton on every unit when training camp opens up.
He's big enough to operate as a blocker but fast enough to be a gunner. It's also hard to imagine a world where the Giants don't explore options with Ford-Wheaton at receiver.
He's too big and too fast not to line up out wide or in the slot and blast the top off the defense. If he's successful, that only strengthens the Giants' receiving corps; if not, he should land softly in his role on special teams.
