New York Giants rookie running back Javon Leake, an undrafted free agent out of Maryland, made the most of his touches during the team's first training camp scrimmage.

Leake, who recorded 1,144 rushing yards on 145 carries with 17 touchdowns in three seasons with the Terps, has dazzled Giants coaches with his vision, his change of direction ability, and his toughness in fighting through the tiniest of creases.