New York Giants vs. NFC West | The Best Division in Football?

The Giants are set to play all four NFC West teams, and Sports Illustrated's Gary Gramling and Cardinals Maven Howard Balzer don't think there are any easy outs in the division this year.

In The MMQB's recent 2020 division preview series, Gramling and Balzer expect all four NFC West teams to contend for the playoffs in some capacity in 2020. Under the new seven-team playoff format, that could very quickly end up being the case.