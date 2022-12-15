New York Giants Week 15: Washington Commanders’ Offense

Whenever an NFL coach or player is asked whether their upcoming game is a “must-win” or has a playoff-esque feel, notice how they typically respond with the sentiment that their biggest contest is always the next one. That couldn’t be more true for the New York Football Giants as they enter a pivotal primetime matchup with their playoff aspirations on the line.

Last Sunday, despite putting the dissatisfying tie with the Washington Commanders in their rearview, the Giants came out lifeless and unprepared against an elite Philadelphia Eagles team, who routed them out of MetLife Stadium in a good old-fashioned 48-22 defeat. The numbers were haunting on New York’s end, as the franchise allowed their quarterbacks to be sacked a season-high seven times while giving up six touchdowns and 235 yards of rushing offense.

Following arguably their worst performance of the 2022 season, the Giants’ character and poise will be tested as they travel down to Washington for a rematch with the Commanders (7-5-1) on Sunday Night Football. Two weeks removed from their 20-20 overtime stalemate in East Rutherford, the two NFC East rivals will clash again at FedEx Field in a contest that could ultimately dictate their postseason fates in a congested conference picture.

In that Week 14 matchup that earned the Giants their first draw since 1997, the Giants had a 20-13 advantage entering the fourth quarter, with their defense locking Washington up on four consecutive drives, including two of more than ten plays.

A late breakaway touchdown by Jahan Dotson gave the Commanders life at the end of regulation, but neither side could punch one more score before the final overtime whistle to notch the NFL’s second tie this year.

Much of the discussions that occurred in the aftermath of the untraditional affair centered around the issue of conservatism from the Giants’ offense down the stretch. Daniel Jones had one of the sharpest games of his career, going 25/31 for 200 yards and a touchdown, yet New York only managed 62 yards of offense in the overtime period.

They encroached upon Washington territory twice, playing lax football on the other side until the final seconds before trusting Graham Gano to make a difficult 58-yard kick that fell a few yards short of the walk-off.

As a result of their ‘playing not to lose’ approach, the Giants will have to run it back against the Commanders’ rolling offense while pressure mounts higher for them to leave victorious and spare their falling playoff odds. That offense expects to be led again by quarterback Taylor Heinicke, who has been one of the surprising stars this season due to his leading Washington back from a miserable 2-4 start under Carson Wentz.

Behind his leadership, the Commanders rank 25th and 21st in total points and yards, respectively. However, those standings can be misleading regarding their elevated individual production in both phases of the offense, particularly the run game that has powered their success in recent weeks.

In the air with weapons like Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel, Washington ranks 16th in passing attempts and 23rd yards but has attacked the endzone more frequently, holding the 15th most passing touchdowns in the league. By land, with a duo of Antonio Gibson and Brian Robinson Jr., the team ranks seventh in carries and 14th in rushing yards, but they do need to beef up a 27th-positioned scoring attack and average yards per rush.

When it all boils down, a major key to the Giants stealing the matchup will be slowing down the Commanders’ rushing output and forcing more pressure on the receiving core to produce in the trenches.

So long as Washington is piecing together long drives and converting with their ground weapons, it’ll be hard for the Giants’ defense to get off the field and allow the offense to keep the game within punching distance. That doesn’t even mention that Heinicke has a record of 6-6 when he throws at least 35 passes in a game, something he overcame in Week 13 when he had a season-high 41 total attempts.

A secondary concern for the team’s success is the advantage of the schedule leaning in Washington’s favor. While the Giants and Commanders are meeting for the second time in three weeks, the latter is coming off a bye week with extra rest and preparation time. That could spell trouble for the Giants as Washington studied their weaknesses two-fold while they had to brace for a mixed-in contest with Philadelphia.

Either way, there is so much on the table for both franchises and the broader NFC playoff picture as the regular season rounds the final corner. The Giants’ likely need to win at least two more games to punch their ticket into the tournament. What better opportunity to show the league they have life than on the primetime stage in a historic divisional battle?

Let’s now look deeper and recap the critical playmakers on the Washington Commanders’ offense and what to watch for on Sunday night.

Dec 4, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) passes the ball against the New York Giants during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterback

At the start of the week, the Commanders made the expected decision regarding their starter for the most important stretch of the season, and it’s Taylor Heinicke who will get to keep the reins.

Despite returning from the injured reserve list in Week 13 before the first game against New York, seventh-year quarterback Carson Wentz did not return to his starting role for round one at MetLife Stadium. The former Eagles and Colts gunslinger suffered a thumb injury in Week 7, and the Commanders elected to rest him an extra contest while the 29-year-old backup continues his 5-1 charge as the starter.

Nearly putting the Giants on the heels of another tough divisional loss two weeks ago, Heinicke went 27 of 41 for 275 yards and two touchdowns which was his second-best outing of the season. His 2022 stat line reads 131 completions for 1,444 yards, nine touchdowns, and five interceptions (tied 4th most in NFL), and now he will get another opportunity to put a nail in the Giants’ coffin on Sunday Night Football as the Commanders have chosen Wentz to remain as the backup.

A fifth-year undrafted free agent out of Old Dominion, Heinicke became a beloved face in the Washington organization when he came into the Commanders’ 2020 Wild Card contest in relief of the injured quarterback Alex Smith. Nearly putting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on upset alert, Heinicke flashed his talents for 26 completions for 306 yards and a touchdown, adding 46 yards and another score on the ground in one of the best “welcome to the NFL” performances in recent memory.

Since that life-changing night two seasons ago, Heinicke has not gone back to being a stranger on the depth charts, appearing in 23 games for Washington and bringing a successful 5-1-1 rebound this fall after Wentz’s disappointing 2-4 start. His career numbers are 500 completions (63.9%) for 5,330 yards, 31 touchdowns, and 23 interceptions, which makes the Commanders hopeful Heinicke can lead them from NFC doldrums to postseason contenders.

At 6-foot-1 and 210 pounds, Heinicke is a much less imposing quarterback than his predecessor in Wentz. Yet, he makes up for his size and arm strength inequities with pro-level pocket patience, ball placement, and accuracy. Even against a pressure-heavy scheme that the Giants’ defense imposed on a quarterback, Heinicke displays above-average poise and will find ways to maneuver the pocket and deliver on-target throws as lasting hits swarm his direction.

When he doesn’t want to climb up the pocket to make a throw into the short or intermediate level, Heinicke has a great feel for pressure coming down the edge, and it triggers his athletic side-door escapability towards the boundaries. Using nifty footwork and small stature, he will elude the defender’s arm tackles and ball swipes and extend horizontally to the play-action offense.

Heinicke maintains his accuracy and passing lanes with his moving receivers by deploying great field vision and eye anticipation, throwing a timely pass across his body for extra power and distance into the play. He is good at leading his targets to the open spaces where he wants to throw a crisp ball, but he also is diligent enough to wait for the routes to develop downfield if he has time to do so.

Unlike Hurts last week, Heinicke isn’t as much of an RPO threat at quarterback, but he isn’t afraid to take off and thrash a defense along the outside to convert a first down or make a red zone score. In his five professional seasons, Heinicke has tallied 92 carries for 435 yards (4.7-yard average) and two touchdowns, with his 2022 total holding 23 rushes for 67 yards and one touchdown.

If he goes into keeper mode, Heinicke displays great ball protection, knows when to slide before taking a serious blow, and is afraid to accept contact if it stands in the way of a big play, especially at the goal line.

Dec 4, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) runs with the ball as New York Giants linebacker Jaylon Smith (54) defends during overtime at MetLife Stadium. Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Running Backs

In the first meeting of the season, the Commanders continued to show their promise at the running back position, garnering a combined 165 yards on the ground, the second-largest amount allowed by New York in the past five games.

Brian Robinson Jr., a rookie out of Alabama, led the charge with 21 carries for 96 yards (4.6 average) for his second-best performance in the same span. Tailing him was Antonio Gibson, who gave nine carries for 39 yards (4.3) in complementary work to Washington's offense.

Leading the Commanders’ depth chart as the team exits the bye for round two of this season series is now Robinson Jr, the team’s 2022 third-round pick and one of seven Crimson Tide players selected to the NFL ranks. The 23-year-old has accumulated 147 carries for 563 yards and two touchdowns with an average of 3.8 yards per rush, a nice rebound after a gunshot wound threatened his rookie campaign.