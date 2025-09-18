New York Giants Week 3: A Look at the Kansas City Chiefs Defense
The New York Giants offense will face a Kansas City Chiefs defense led by defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, who was the Giants' defensive coordinator for their Super Bowl XLII victory over the New England Patriots. What might he have in store for Big Blue Sunday night?
Personnel
Chris Jones remains the top player for the Chiefs' defensive line, despite a slow start, which isn't surprising given the competition he faced in his first two games.
Jones has just four pressures so far, four fewer than the Chiefs' leader through two games in George Karlaftis.
That production difference can best be explained by the emphasis that NFL offenses are putting on protecting the interior of the line, as Giants fans have seen with Dexter Lawrence’s lack of production as well.
The other defensive linemen who are going to rotate in are Charles Omenihu, Derek Nnadi, Mike Danna, Jerry Tillery, and Ashton Gillotte.
None of them are really splash players, but they’re all going to rotate frequently to keep fresh legs as support players.
On the second level, Nick Bolton and Drue Tranquill will handle the majority of snaps, with Leo Chenal coming in for base formations or to occasionally rotate in.
Bolton has played every defensive snap so far this season, one of three players on the Chiefs to accomplish that.
In 2025, Bolton has been off to an awful start, allowing completions short over the middle and missing tackles.
Tranquill has been a menace as a pass-rusher so far, while also being one of the best run defenders on the defense.
In the secondary, the outside cornerbacks are Trent McDuffie, who sometimes goes into the nickel, and Jaylen Watson, with Bryan Cook, Chamarri Conner, and Jaden Hicks filling out the safety room.
Conner has been playing all over the defensive formation, being used as a legitimate weapon for Spagnuolo to attack offenses in different ways.
McDuffie hasn’t been used in the slot nearly as much as he was in the past, when he was arguably the best nickel in the league.
Cook has been a bright spot so far, and it wouldn’t surprise me if Spagnuolo started to use him more creatively in a game like this one, where creativity should create chaos.
Scheme
A Spagnuolo-led defense is still going to operate on the same pillars he’s famous for: using disguised coverages and pressures to attack opposing offenses and try to force quarterbacks into making mistakes.
The Chiefs will mix up their coverages between Cover 3, Cover 0, Cover 2, and Cover 4 in order of how frequently they call them.
Despite the variety of coverages that the Chiefs play, they come out in a surprising amount of single-high pre-snap looks that then rotate over after the snap.
They’re a threat to blitz in any situation, boasting the second-highest blitz rate in the NFL at 47%, just 3% behind the Denver Broncos.
That’s not to say the number will remain the same, as it’s still early in the season, and that could just be how the script has played out so far.
When the Chiefs decide to blitz, they usually use a linebacker like Drue Tranquill or Nick Bolton.
Chamarri Conner is a safety who is more of a linebacker with how frequently he plays in the box, and he’ll be used as a pass-rushing weapon as well.
Conner has the third-most pressures amongst defensive backs with three through two games on eight pass-rush attempts.
What this means for the Giants
The Giants will need to communicate properly to cover all bases against a defense that’s going to throw everything plus the kitchen sink at an offense that’s vulnerable to pressure.
John Michael Schmitz has always been touted as a high-IQ center who lacks the physical tools but compensates with his knowledge, and he’ll need to prove that this weekend.
I expect a double team on Chris Jones just about every play, but based on alignment, that might not always be possible.
Keeping Cam Skattebo in to pass protect could be a way to ensure there’s additional protection from Jones.
