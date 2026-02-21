Giants Identity Among the Topics Headlining This Week's Mailbag

Welcome to the weekly New York Giants On SI Reader Mailbag! From offseason moves to game-day strategies, nothing is off-limits. So, let's dive right into your questions!

Do you think Mbow showed enough last year to be the starting tackle? — Kris Kauffeld (@dublk52) February 19, 2026

Kris, Coach Gene Clemons did a breakdown of Mbow's game, and I have to say I agree with many of the points he made.

I do think Mbow will get to compete for the job if the team doesn't re-sign Jermaine Eluemunor. But he has to show improvement in run blocking and in building up his strength.

To answer your question, I think he showed enough to compete for the job, but as far as nailing it down, well, that all depends on what he accomplishes in the weight room this offseason.

Do you think the New York Giants will adopt a defense-first identity under John Harbaugh? Which way do you think the Giants will lean? Biased to one side of the game or balanced? —Pat L.

Pat, a good football team is balanced. The offense does its job, whether as a ground-and-pound, an aerial attack, or whatever. The defense does its job and has its own identity. Why does there need to be a lean to either side? You need all three phases of the ball to do their thing at a high level.

Just give me a defense that can get off the field and not give up explosive plays at an alarming clip, an offense that controls the clock and lights up the scoreboard, and a special teams unit that consistently flips the field in the Giants’ favor, and I think we’ll all be happy.

Patty any insight on how JH is going to strive to keep this team healthier and how healthy were the ravens during his tenure? — Andrew Bogdan (@AndrewBogdanCT) February 20, 2026

Great timing on this question, Andrew. Harbaugh has significantly upgraded the team's strength and conditioning staff, which I wrote about .

The Ravens have historically been one of the league's healthiest teams year in and year out; the Giants, not so much. And I think that has to do with the Giants falling into a rut and not advancing to take advantage of the various breakthroughs that are out there.

For years, they had the same medical staff, and I have always wondered whether they advanced their knowledge and training in sports medicine.

Granted, the game is violent, and things are going to happen, but over the years, there have been far too many soft-tissue injuries that have cost guys weeks, and I'm hoping all these modern gurus that Harbaugh is signing off on bringing in make a difference.

What do you think about this scenario for reshaping the offense: Sign David Njoku, draft Jeremyiah Love. If Bijan Robinson or Jahmyr Gibbs were available this year at 5, you'd draft them in a heartbeat--why not Love?

Move Cam Skattebo to fullback. You now have 3 people in the backfield who can hurt you on the ground, 2 tight ends who can hurt you in the short passing game, and 2 wideouts who can hurt you down the field in Malik Nabers and Darius Slayton. I think this would be an offense very hard to defend. I await your thoughts. — Richard G.

I don’t like the plan, Richard, AT ALL.

Leave Scattebo at running back—why fix what's not broken? And I’m not drafting Jeremyiah Love, who, per PFF is the top running back on their board, on Day 1 or Day 2, when this team has so many other more pressing needs like receiver, cornerback, and offensive and defensive line.

At tight end, I’d rather the Giants either re-sign Daniel Bellinger or grab Greg Dulcich if they can—enough with the over-30 tight ends, please.

As for drafting Gibbs or Robinson at No. 5 if they were available, you can’t assume that to be true based on the other needs at the time. Seriously, hindsight is 20/20--didn't many of us scream when the Giants drafted Barkley at No. 2 overall? Why would Gibbs or Robinson have been okay to take at No. 5 in your book?

And since when has Slayton hurt anyone deep down the field? Were we watching the same guy last year, you know, the one who had the dropsies and whose game lacked physicality at an alarming rate?

Any change in the status of Eluemunor and the chances of us resigning him? Regardless of his age, I think we are making a mistake in letting him go — Mike Kresch (@MikeKresch) February 20, 2026

Mike, I don't know for sure. I think it all comes down to what he thinks he's worth and if the market agrees.

As I have said before, I think one of the reasons why the Giants drafted Marcus Mbow was to eventually take on that starting right tackle role after Eluemunor moved on. And as I have been saying now for weeks, this team NEEDS GUARDS.

Look, I like Eluemunor, and I wouldn't be upset if he were re-signed, but again, this team NEEDS GUARDS, and if it comes down to allocating funds toward a solid guard or two or Eluemunor, I don't think the team has much of a decision to make there unless everyone involved is reasonable with their cost demands.

Do you think we will see a uniform or logo refresh — Andrew Bogdan (@AndrewBogdanCT) February 20, 2026

I wouldn't mind it, Andrew. If this team is bringing back that old-school 1980s style of football that we all know and love, I'm all in favor of bringing back those uniforms and the helmets that say "GIANTS" on the side.

I've never been a huge fan of the lowercase "ny" logo, not since the team plays in New Jersey and is supposed to represent the tri-state area. But to your question, I haven't heard about any potential uniform or logo refresh.

Fun question, If Banks is no longer on the team, does Dart move back to #2 👀#askPTrain — Thomas Frato (@FreightTrainUSA) February 20, 2026

I doubt it. Why mess around with jersey sales and such by changing numbers at this point in his career?