New York Giants Week 3: A Look at the Kansas City Chiefs Offense
The New York Giants' defense has allowed a whopping 30.5 points per game through the first two games of the year.
The Kansas City Chiefs offense has averaged just 19 points per game to start the year, but that doesn’t make them any less explosive. Let’s dive into what the Chiefs offense poses as far as challenges go.
Personnel
While quarterback Patrick Mahomes hasn’t been very productive through the first two games with just 445 yards, two passing touchdowns, and one interception, he’s also the NFL’s leading rusher amongst quarterbacks with 123 yards and two touchdowns.
All of Mahomes’ 13 carries have been on scrambles, so while he’s been productive as a runner, that hasn’t been through his own choice.
The Chiefs' running backs, Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt, have seriously struggled to get going on the ground to this point. Pacheco and Hunt have combined for just 94 rushing yards on 28 carries, a poor 3.36 yards per carry.
Of those 94 rushing yards, 72 of them have come after contact behind the Chiefs’ poor run-blocking offensive line.
At wide receiver, the Chiefs will implement three receivers: Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Tyquan Thornton.
Brown and Thornton are pure speed threats that are used in different ways. Brown has been used more as an underneath receiver, who they hope will create yards after the catch, while Thornton has been used almost exclusively as a field-stretcher.
Tight end Travis Kelce hasn’t been nearly as productive as he’s been in the past, but considering he’s turning 36 years old next month, that isn’t surprising.
Kelce has always been the type of tight end that wins with athleticism, which has been diminishing for years, but over the past 13 months, he’s seemingly taken a significant step back.
The Chiefs' offensive line has been a trainwreck as a complete unit so far this season, with a left-to-right lineup of Josh Simmons, Kingsley Suamataia, Creed Humphrey, Trey Smith, and Jawaan Taylor.
The line has arguably been the worst run-blocking line in the NFL so far, and pass protection has taken a step back as well.
There are still solid pieces like Humphrey and Smith, with Simmons being acceptable so far as a rookie, but Suamataia and Taylor haven’t exactly done their share to make the unit as solid as it could be.
Scheme
The Chiefs’ offense has relied heavily on the underneath passing game, partially because of the line issues, but also due to how teams defend Mahomes.
When Mahomes was coming up, he was known as a big-time deep thrower who constantly looked for those deep shots until defenses adjusted to two-high looks.
Once those two-high defenses came in, that was what really made Mahomes an elite quarterback because he did what so many young quarterbacks don’t do: take what the defense gives him.
Mahomes has been trying to take more deep shots so far this year, but I honestly don’t know yet if that’s because he feels the shots are there or because the personnel he has right now is just speed on the outside.
The Chiefs' offense has the quickest time to throw at 2.47 seconds on average - almost a full tenth of a second quicker than any other team.
Paired with that is the fact that the Chiefs use play-action at one of the lowest rates in the NFL, partially because of the lack of a run game but also because those plays take longer to develop, and the offensive line hasn’t been able to buy Mahomes time.
What this means for the Giants
The Giants have the luxury of facing the Chiefs without their top two wide receivers in Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice, but the Chiefs still have arguably the best quarterback on the planet leading them.
Pressuring Mahomes might be easy, but actually bringing him down and disrupting his game is a whole different beast.
The Giants need to ensure that when Mahomes starts scrambling, they maintain their composure in coverage to prevent receivers from breaking free on extended plays.
It’s vitally important to play disciplined football here in coverage and not let the Chiefs drag the Giants into backyard football territory; Mahomes doesn’t lose those games.
