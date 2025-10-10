NFL Investigating Application of Concussion Protocol During Jaxson Dart Evaluation
The NFL apparently has some questions for New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll, who was seen poking his head into the blue medical tent during a concussion evaluation of rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart.
Dart was dinged toward the end of the third quarter of the team’s 34-17 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night when he was sacked on a 1st-and-10 at the Eagles’ 43-yard line.
The rookie’s head appeared to be twisted back awkwardly, and after being down on the ground for a few minutes, he jogged off the field and went to the medical tent for evaluation.
The medical tent is supposed to be off-limits to anyone other than medical officials and the player being evaluated. However, Daboll was seen sticking his head into the tent while Dart, who was eventually cleared to return, was being evaluated.
He was then spotted engaged in a brief but heated discussion with one of the team’s physicians.
After the game, a calmer Daboll expressed remorse for his actions.
“Yeah, I mean, look, if you've ever been on an NFL sideline, there's a lot of emotions. I know I was asked about gloves the other day. There are a lot of emotions. I certainly am an emotional guy,” he said.
“I apologized directly to our team physician. I just wanted him out there if he was okay. But I wanted the process — like, if we were getting ready to go for it on a potential fourth down, I would have burned a timeout if he could have come out there. I was asking how long it was going to take.”
Daboll’s explanation probably won’t be well received by the investigating body, as it suggests he was trying to put the game ahead of the player’s safety. If he’s indeed found to have violated the rules, he will be subject to a hefty fine.
“You want your guy out there–not at risk of anything else,” Daboll said. “But he came out. I think he's going to be good–is he going to be good or not? I’m going to call a timeout on fourth down and go for this SOB.”
Daboll added that he knew he was wrong with his actions, “I love our doctors,” he said. “I apologized. I was in the wrong. But he's all right. He gave me a hug.”
The league’s review will be conducted jointly with the NFLPA under the parties’ collective bargaining agreement.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.