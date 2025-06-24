No. 75 and the New York Giants Player Who Wore It Best
The countdown to the start of the New York Giants’ 2025 season is underway, as we’re now 75 days away from the opening kickoff against the Washington Commanders. To count down the days until then, we look at the best players to wear the corresponding number for the Giants.
Who Wore #75 in at Least One Regular Season Game*
OG-LB-DT Bill Albright (1951-54), OL Bill Austin (1949-50), DE Mark Duckens (1989), OL Joshua Ezeudu (2022-24), OT Cameron Fleming (2020), NT Lorenzo Freeman (1991), OL Jon Halapio (2017-19), DL Keith Hamilton (1992-2003), DL Larry Jacobson (1972-74), DT John Johnson (1969), DL Jim Katcavage (1956-68), OT Sean Locklear (2012), DE George Martin (1975-1988), OT Brandon Mosley (2014), OT Morgan Pears (2004), OT Bill Schuler (1948), DT Jonas Seawright (2006), DT Jerry Shay (1970-71), NT Danny Shelton (2021), DT Manuel Wright (2007).
*Jersey numbers per Pro Football Reference.
Which Giants Player Wore It Best?
Defensive lineman Jim Katcavage spent all 13 of his NFL seasons with the Giants (1956-68), participating in six NFL Championship Games over his first eight seasons while combining with Hall of Fame end Andy Robustelli and defensive tackles Rosey Grier and Dick Modzelewski to form the NFL’s first “Fearsome Foursome” defensive line as it was known from 1959-62.
In 1956, it was their side of the ball that prompted the Yankee Stadium crowd to become the first one credited with chanting “Dee-Fense. Dee-Fense.”
Katcavage was part of the 1956 world champions, named an All-Pro from 1961-63 and second-team All-Pro in 1959, ‘64, and ’66, and ranks fourth in franchise history with 91.5 career sacks (since 1960), according to John Turney of the Pro Football Researchers Association.
He ranks tied for fifth in NFL history with three career safeties and holds the Giants’ career mark with 19 fumble recoveries, including at least one in each year from 1956-65.
The lineman finished his career with 165 regular season appearances (154 starts) and did not miss a game over his final eight pro seasons. After retiring, Katcavage served as the Giants’ defensive line coach from 1969-73.
The Giants selected Katcavage in the fourth round out of Dayton in the 1956 NFL Draft. As a rookie, he played in all 12 games (three starts) at defensive end for the NFL champions.
In 1957, Katcavage became a full-time starter and shifted inside to defensive tackle, replacing Rosey Grier, who was serving in the Army for one season. He fought through a dislocated shoulder throughout the second half of the schedule but only missed two games.
The following season, he returned to left end. Katcavage finished tied for eighth in the NFL with 11.5 sacks in 1961 and led the league with 16 in 1962 and a then-Giants record of 20.5 sacks in 1963, according to Turney. He also was tied for fourth with 13.5 sacks in 1964.
In 2024, Katcavage was named No. 22 on the list of the all-time Giants’ Top 100 Players as selected by an independent committee of journalists, NFL/Pro Football Hall of Fame executives, and superfans polled by the team.
Who’s Wearing It Now?
Offensive lineman Joshua Ezeudu has worn No. 75 since he was taken in the third round out of North Carolina in the 2022 NFL Draft. Since that time, he has played in 33 games (10 starts), with appearances at guard and tackle.