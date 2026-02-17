New York Giants Draft Prospect Profile: iDL Caleb Banks, Florida

Caleb Banks, DL

Height: 6’6”

Weight: 335 lbs

Arm Length: 35”

Hand Size: 10 ¾”

Class: RS-Senior

School: Florida

STATS

A three-star recruit out of Southfield High School in Southfield, Michigan, where he was the 26th recruit from his state and the 117th overall defensive linemen during the 2021 recruiting cycle.

Banks played his first two years of college football at Louisville, where he played a total of 47 defensive snaps. He transferred to Florida for his final three years of eligibility.

He was a four star recruit in the 2023 portal, the ninth overall defensive linemen and the 86th overall player.

Banks only played 929 defensive snaps across five seasons of college football. Multiple foot injuries led to him seeing just 96 defensive snaps in 2025.

He had 422 and 364 in his previous two seasons with the Gators. He finished his college career with 60 pressures and 21 STOPs, with a 25.5% missed tackle rate.

He finished 2024 with a 20% true pass set win rate. Banks was at the 2026 Panini Senior Bowl.

Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators defensive tackle Caleb Banks (88) celebrates recovering a fumble during the second quarter against the Florida State Seminoles at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. | Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

Strengths

Excellent combination of size, length, and athletic ability

Very quick off the snap – explosive mover

Excellent penetration ability with active HEAVY hands

Gets off the LOS quickly with good change of direction skills

Fluid for a man of his massive size

Devastating club/swim combo – has strung moves together

High potential as a pass rusher

Shields his chest well when rushing

Trench Power!

Knockback and quick shed ability – violence

Shocking upper-body strength while rushing

Above average run defender when he stays low and locks out

Controls blocks once his vice grips attach

Good pursuit from the backside

Weaknesses

Gets too high out of his stance

Struggles to anchor when he doesn’t keep his hips down vs. double-teams

Technique hinders his run defense upside

Is not a refined pass rusher yet

Seems to fatigue often

A foot injury plagued him all throughout 2025.

He reinjured his foot, requiring surgery, after returning from an absence

Never exceeded 422 snaps in a season

Older prospect

Summary

Caleb Banks has a unique blend of size, length, and quickness off the snap. He’s an explosive penetrator with heavy hands and excellent upper-body strength that jolts.

Has an excellent and swift way to quickly shock and shed at the point of attack, which is more evident when he uses proper technique/leverage; his technique could be ironed out. He must keep his hips low to absorb the double-teams when he’s not shooting gaps.

Banks possesses high potential as a pass rusher, for his tools are sharp, but consistency is needed. He has strung moves together, and the violence in his heavy hands are palpable to the observer.

However, there are questions about his playing weight, fatigue level, and the foot injury that plagued his 2025 season.

Overall, he has a massive ceiling with some questions, but he is an excellent embodiment of George Young’s Planet Theory: there’s just not many humans at this size who can move the way Caleb Downs moves.

GRADE: 6.5B

Nick Falato's Draft Grade Chart | Nick Falato

What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook . Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? Send it here .

More New York Giants Coverage