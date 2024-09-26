"No Chance!" Analyst Says Giants Can't Beat the Cowboys
No chance!
That’s the opinion of former NFL center and ESPN NFL analyst Jeff Saturday, who, during a segment on ESPN’s First Take, expressed doubts that the Giants would be able to snap a six-game losing streak to the Dallas Cowboys Thursday night at MetLife Stadium.
"No chance. No chance,” Saturday said. “The Cowboys have some pride, and they will not lose. This isn't going to happen."
Saturday seems to have forgotten that the Giants also have pride and that they have been increasingly vocal about their feelings over losing to NFC East division rivals.
“Yeah, we don't like losing to anybody, especially a divisional game,” quarterback Daniel Jones said. “We understand what this game means and will be ready to go.”
“I'm sick of losing to anybody,” added defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence II. “I don't hold more weight on one game than the other. They all hit the same. They all count the same. I want to win regardless. It doesn’t matter who or how we win. I just want to win.”
Beating the Cowboys has been difficult for the Giants recently, and New York has also struggled to be competitive. Last year, the Giants were blown out of their own stadium 40-0 in Week 1. Then, in the rematch down in Arlington, Dallas again blew the doors off the Giants, 49-17.
But this year, the Cowboys are reeling a bit after dropping two straight games at home, while the Giants picked up some much-needed confidence and momentum with their win against Cleveland on Sunday.
Still, that’s not enough for Saturday to give the Giants a chance.
"They should go in with the mindset that they are gonna beat them by 40 again," Saturday said of the Cowboys. "The matchup makes the fight. The Cowboys have struggled against the run. They should be able to stop the Giants."
Saturday also believes that if Dallas can stop Giants receiver Malik Nabers, whom he seems to think is the only legitimate threat on the team, they can stop the Giants.
"If you circle Nabers, circle him and circle him again. Don't let him get off, and don't let him have a big day," Saturday said. “You force [Daniel] Jones to beat you some other way or with the run game."
One point in the Giants' favor that Saturday raised is that the Cowboys started behind the eight ball in their two losses this season. Thus, if the Giants can score early, play fast, and play good defense, they will give themselves the chance to win the game that Saturday apparently is unwilling to give them.