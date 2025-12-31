Trevon Diggs Signs With Packers One Day After Cowboys Release
Trevon Diggs has a new home.
One day after getting released by the Cowboys, the Packers claimed Diggs off waivers on Wednesday ahead of a matchup against the Vikings in Week 18.
Diggs, a two-time Pro Bowl cornerback, was once one of the brightest young stars at the cornerback position. He led the NFL with 11 interceptions in 2021 and was named to the Pro Bowl again in ‘22, but his play has significantly dropped off in the last three years as he has struggled with injuries. Diggs played just two games in 2023 due to a torn ACL and appeared in 11 contests in ‘24.
In 2025, Diggs has logged 25 tackles and one tackle for loss in eight games. He missed eight games on injured reserve due to a concussion and soreness in his knee.
Diggs now joins a Packers squad that already has clinched a playoff berth. Green Bay (9–6–1) will be the NFC’s No. 7 seed and will visit the No. 2 seed—either the Bears or Eagles—in the wild-card round.
The Packers already boast the seventh-best defense against the pass in 2025, allowing just 192.1 passing yards per game.