Number 93 and the New York Giants Player Who Wore It Best
The countdown to the start of the New York Giants’ 2025 season is underway, as we’re now 93 days away from the opening kickoff against the Washington Commanders. To count down the days until then, we look at the best players to wear the corresponding number for the Giants.
Who Wore #93 in at Least One Regular Season Game*
DL Ray Agnew (1995-97), DT Jay Alford (2007-08), LB Chase Blackburn (2011-12), DL Mike Fox (1990-94), LB B.J. Goodson (2016-18), DT Ryan Hale (1999-2000), LB Alex Hall (2010), LB Trent Harris (2020-21), LB Quincy Monk (2002-03), DE Eric Moore (2005), DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches (2023-24), DT Mike Patterson (2013-14), LB Quincy Roche (2021), DE George Selvie (2015), DE Brian Sisley (1987), DE Chuck Wiley (2004), DT Nick Williams (2022).
*Jersey numbers per Pro Football Reference.
Which Giants Player Wore It Best?
Inside linebacker Chase Blackburn spent his first eight seasons as a part-time starter with the Giants (2005-12) before finishing up with Carolina (2013-14). Although he did not possess any outstanding athletic attributes, he was known for his football intelligence, leadership skills and maximum effort on the field.
In short, it was no surprise that the two-time Super Bowl champion was a special teams ace, who either topped or shared the team lead in special teams tackles during each of his first six NFL seasons.
The Giants signed Blackburn as an undrafted free agent from Akron in 2005. As a rookie, he played in 15 games (two starts) and posted a career-high 22 special teams tackles before a neck injury sidelined him for the season finale and NFC Wild Card game.
In Week 2, he recovered a fumble on the opening kickoff to set up a touchdown against New Orleans. In Week 15, he received his first NFL start and riddled Kansas City with nine tackles; then came back with seven tackles and a 31-yard interception return for a touchdown while starting against Washington.
Then, Blackburn went back to being a reserve and logged 17 special teams tackles during the 2007 Super Bowl season. In 2008, he started eight games on defense and made 18 stops on special teams, earning him a first alternate designation for the NFC Pro Bowl squad.
He was named a co-captain in 2010, then became an unrestricted free agent after the season and tried out for a few teams before taking a job as a substitute math teacher.
On Nov. 30, 2011, the injury-riddled Giants re-signed Blackburn and, four days later, he intercepted Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers and wound up starting the next eight games, including four postseason contests en route to winning a second Lombardi Trophy.
His 40-yard recovery of a Ryan Grant miscue in the NFC Divisional Playoff at Green Bay is the longest postseason fumble return in franchise history, but his best was yet to come.
Blackburn made what may have been the Giants’ most critical defensive play in the 21-17 victory over the Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI.
On the second play of the fourth quarter, Tom Brady tried to expand on New England’s 17-15 lead by lofting a 50-yard bomb to future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski.
However, Blackburn stayed with his man and perfectly timed his jump to make an interception at the Giants’ 8-yard line, keeping the team within two points.
In 2012, he established career highs with 98 tackles and three sacks over 15 starts before he left the Giants as a free agent.
Who’s Wearing It Now?
Defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches was issued No. 93 after he signed with the Giants as a free agent after spending time with Kansas City (2015-17), Indianapolis (off-season in 2018) and Tampa Bay (2018-22). He has appeared in 31 games (19 starts) with 78 tackles and 2.5 sacks over two seasons with the Giants.
