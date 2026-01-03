Giants Make Final Roster Moves of 2025 Season

The New York Giants elevated two players from their practice squad, placed three players on injured reserve, and signed three to fill those roster spots, all from the practice squad.

The two practice squad elevations were tight end Tanner Conner and defensive lineman Casey Rogers. Conner, who is on his second activation, gives the Giants additional depth at the tight end spot with Theo Johnson (illness) having been declared out on Friday.

This is also the second elevation for Rogers, who provides depth on the defensive line.

The three players who landed on IR include defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches (toe/ankle), receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (rib), and cornerback Cor’Dale Flott (knee). All three are set to be unrestricted free agents once their contracts expire next month.

With Robinson, who hit his first career 1,000-yard season last week, sidelined, Darius Slayton, who has 33 receptions for 504 yards and one touchdown this season, figures to see an uptick in his pass targets.

Gunner Olszewski also figures to play a larger role in the passing game. He currently has 22 receptions for 189 yards so far this season.

And with Flott sidelined, Deonte Banks, who lost the starting job to Flott earlier in the season, figures to once again get the start opposite Paulson Adebo, perhaps in a situation in which Banks eds up rotating with another cornerback.

The three players signed by the Giants from their practice squad to fill the openings include cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse, receiver Xavier Gipson, and running back Dante Miller.

Gipson and/or Miller could see action on the kickoff return team in place of Gunner Olszewski, who figures to have a bigger role this week on offense.

Miller was elevated off the practice squad last week but ended up being inactive for the Giants’ Week 17 win over the Raiders.

The Giants, who have a skeleton crew thanks to all the injuries, are looking to win their first game against the Cowboys since January 2021, a game played on the MetLife Stadium turf.

The Giants and Cowboys kick off their regular-season finale on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium, both teams standing to improve their respective draft positions with a loss.

