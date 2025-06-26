NY Giants 2025 Training Camp Preview: Bobby Okereke
The NY Giants have retooled and reshaped their roster during the offseason.Now the only thing left to do to cement these moves and establish defensive leaders. One name that continues to command attention going into 2025 training camp is linebacker Bobby Okereke.
Okereke was a major addition back in 2023 via free agency and instantly became one of the most productive players on the defense. Now, heading into his third year with the Giants, the notion is that Okerke needs to take another step in his development, not just as a tackling machine but as the vocal leader and anchor for a defense in a transition period.
With a lot of youth coming in at several new key spots on the front and in the secondary, Okereke's consistency and veteran presence will be critical to keeping these groups together. As the Giants are going to need him to be the player that had the last few seasons and then some.
BOBBY OKEREKE, LB
Height: 6-1
Weight: 235 lbs
Exp: 6 Years
School: Stanford
How Acquired: Free Agent, 2023
2024 in Review
If there was any bright spot in last season’s 3-win disaster, it was Bobby Okereke. He was top 3 Giants in tackles for the second straight year, racking up 93 total stops to go with two sacks, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries and he was a factor in the pass game breaking up pass whenever they came his way.
While the team around him struggled, Okereke played with heart and a chip on his shoulder. Using his speed, range, and sideline-to-sideline agility often looked like the perfect inside linebacker. He was also one of the few Giants defenders to consistently play with fire every snap, even as the season unraveled and got out of hand for anyn hopes of post season success.
Despite his individual efforts, the defense lacked identity, something the coaching staff is hoping to establish this summer. And that starts with No. 58.
Contract/Cap Info
Okereke is entering the third season of his four-year, $40 million contract signed in 2023. According to Over The Cap, he will carry a $14.46 million cap hit in 2025, taking up roughly 5 % of the team’s total cap space.
For a linebacker who not only produces but rarely comes off the field. The Giants front office views him as a foundational piece of the defense, and there’s a strong chance they look to restructure or extend him next offseason if he continues this type of production.
2025 Preview
Training camp will be about more than just keeping Okereke sharp. It’s about installing him as the voice of the defense. New pieces are coming in, like rookie Abdul Carter, and Okereke is expected to mentor while also remaining a dominant force on the field.
Training Camp will be focused on his leadership and communication. He’ll be tasked with aligning the front seven, directing traffic, and setting the tone for a defense that gave up too many explosive plays last year.
In the preseason, don’t expect to see much of the vet his role there is to not get rusty and remain lose. His spot is very safe his spot is very safe but he’ll be a vital piece in mentoring the linebackers room and maintaining the standard.
If the Giants are going to have a bounce-back year, Okereke will be a huge reason why. He’s been one of their most consistent performers in recent years, but now the goal is to be a tone-setter. The guy the locker room everyone especially the young guys rally behind.
He’s been productive on the field but no its time to step up and help others be great around him.