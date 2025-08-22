NY Giants 53-man Roster Projection
The 2025 training camp and preseason period are in the books, and over the next several days, the New York Giants will need to decide on their 53-man roster.
In taking a crack at how we think the roster will play out, we first must mention a few things.
Players who begin the year on PUP move to the inactive list, meaning that, unlike training camp, they will NOT count against the 53-man roster. Players on PUP must miss a minimum of four weeks. This would apply, for instance, to running back Eric Gray, who has yet to be activated off PUP.
Teams can also designate two players for return from IR as part of the 53-man roster move. In the past, any player who was put on IR beforehand was automatically lost for the season.
That rule was changed a couple of years ago. So if any injuries pop up or exist (since head coach Brian Daboll has been tight-lipped about that), two such injured players can immediately be designated for return; they do not have to wait until two days past the cutdown deadline to make the move.
Lastly, the rosters that will be unveiled at the close of business on August 26 are NOT the final roster, but the initial 53-man roster. As players hit the waiver wire, there will be transactions made league-wide, as teams put in waiver claims.
And speaking of waiver claims, as a reminder, the waiver wire order for the first three weeks of the season mirrors that of the 2025 draft order, meaning the Giants are third in the order.
If they place multiple claims on players, they must designate the order of priority for each player, allowing other teams to monitor the players as well.
The Giants are going to need about $10 million in salary cap space to get through the season. They currently have $3.792 million, which ranks 31st in the league.
The Top 51 rule that’s been in effect for the preseason (which allowed for rosters to grow to the 90-man max) ends on August 31, the official final day of training camp. At that point, all players, including those on the 53-man roster, the practice squad, and any reserve lists, will count toward the salary cap.
Once the Giants make cuts, which should return some credits to their cap, they will probably have to do further work to get their cap looking healthy again for the upcoming season. Those decisions could play into how the initial 53-man roster looks.
With that all said, here’s how we see the Giants’ initial 53-man roster taking shape.
Quarterbacks (3)
- Starter: Russell Wilson
- Backup: Jameis Winston, Jaxson Dart
- Out: Tommy DeVito
With assistant general manager Brandon Brown having put to rest any possibility of the team trading Jameis Winston, that leaves Tommy DeVito as the odd man out. And while the Giants might try to slide DeVito onto the practice squad, I don’t think they’re going to be successful in doing so.
Could the Giants maybe try to swing a deal with a quarterback-needy team? Sure, but again, I suspect that any quarterback-needy team is going to take its chances with the waiver wire, just as I believe DeVito will be wearing a new uniform this fall.
One last thing. I have Dart projected as QB3 on the depth chart to start the season, even though he has split snaps with Winston on the second-team offense all summer, a way of getting Dart some quality reps. (Plus the coaches pretty much know what Winston brings to the table at this point.)
While being QB3 is usually associated with the role of the emergency quarterback, no rule says a team has to designate an emergency quarterback. This means that perhaps as the season wears on, there could be an opportunity for Dart to get some mop-up snaps, assuming he’s not given the emergency designation.
Running backs (4)
- Starter: Tyrone Tracy Jr.
- Backup: Devin Singletary, Dante Miller, Cam Skattebo
- Out: Jonathan Ward
- Inactive/PUP: Eric Gray
First, the easy part. Eric Gray (unknown) has been on active/PUP all summer after missing the spring as well. At this point, I think he stays on the PUP list; his status, remember, changing to “inactive” means he won’t count against the 53-man roster.
Although Skattebo has missed large chunks of the spring and summer with a hamstring injury, the simple fact that he made it back this past week should be enough to help him avoid starting the year on IR as one of those early “designated to return” guys I mentioned.
Dante Miller, in my opinion, locked up a roster spot last week with his play against the Jets. Miller has also contributed on special teams, getting snaps as a gunner.
Tight Ends (4)
- Starter: Theo Johnson
- Backups: Daniel Bellinger, Thomas Fidone II, Greg Dulcich
- PS: Jermaine Terry II
- Out: Chris Manhertz
Four tight ends might be a bit much to keep, and perhaps the Giants even try to slide Greg Dulcich, who has had a solid summer, to the practice squad. But there’s another issue at play here that could sway these numbers.
I’m almost positive the Giants are going to ask Daniel Bellinger, who has a base pay of over $3.4 million thanks to his hitting performance escalators, to take a pay cut, similar to what the team has done in the past with Darius Slayton when he hit performance escalators in his rookie deal. Slayton agreed to the cut, but will Bellinger?
If he doesn’t, then I think that might save Chris Manhertz’s spot on the roster, though, to be frank, given the intrigue over using Elijah Chatman as a fullback blocker from the backfield, a role Manhertz has filled, I would put Manhertz’s chances of sticking as being very low.
Wide Receivers (6)
- Starters: Malik Nabers, Darius Slayton, Wan’Dale Robinson
- Backups: Jalin Hyatt, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Gunner Olszewski
- PS: Beaux Collins, Zach Pascal
- Out: Juice Wells, Jordan Bly, Montrell Washington, Dalen Cambre
- IR: Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Da’Quan Felton
This one was particularly challenging due to that last spot, which has to be someone that can play special teams. And I think that final spot goes to Gunner Olszewski grabs the final spot on this roster. Olszewski can not only give the team depth on special teams, but he has also been very productive as a receiver.
I am projecting Collins and Zach Pascall for the practice squad. Meanwhile, with Da’Quan Felton having not played since the first preseason game, an injury is at play, which I believe leads to him landing on IR.
Offensive Line (9)
- Starters: Andrew Thomas, Jon Runyan Jr., John Michael Schmitz, Greg Van Roten, Jermaine Eleumunor
- Backups: Marcus Mbow, James Hudson III, Joshua Ezeudu, Evan Neal
- PS: Jake Kubas, Jaison Williams
- Out: Stone Forsythe, Aaron Stinnie, Austin Schlottman, Jimmy Morrissey, Bryan Hudson
For the first time in a while, the Giants have some solid depth at offensive tackle between James Hudson III and Marcus Mbow.
As for the interior, the only question I have is whether Evan Neal has done enough to push Greg Van Roten out of the starting lineup. My guess is that Van Roten will retain the starting job, but will move to center if John Michael Schmitz can’t play, which would open the door for Evan Neal to slide in at right guard.
I also think Ezeudu had one of his best summers of his NFL career, good enough to push Jake Kubas off the 53 and to the practice squad, where I’m also projecting Jaison Williams to land.
Defensive Line (6)
- Starters: Dexter Lawrence, Roy Robertson-Harris
- Backups: Darius Alexander, Elijah Chatman, Rakeem Nunez-Roches, D.J. Davidson
- PS: Elijah Garcia
- Out: Jordon Riley, Cory Durden, Jeremiah Ledbetter
The only surprise might be my forecast that has the Giants keeping Rakeem Nunez-Roches, especially with him having a $5 million cap hit. I do think they keep him, even though I don’t see him as being a starter.
I wonder if they plan to reduce his $3.565 million base salary this year, the final year of his contract, and if he agrees to a pay reduction.
Outside Linebacker (4)
- Starters: Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux
- Backups: Abdul Carter, Chauncey Golston
- PS: Trace Ford
- Out: Tomon Fox
- NFI: Victor Dimukeje
Trace Ford has quietly had a solid summer, so I have him ahead of Tomon Fox for a practice squad spot. Otherwise, this was one of the easier forecasts based on what’s known about the players’ health.
Inside Linebacker (4)
- Starters: Bobby Okereke, Micah McFadden
- Backups: Darius Muasau, Chris Board
- PS: K.J. Cloyd, Dyontae Johnson
- IR: Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
Board makes the team as the fourth linebacker for his special teams prowess. I also have Demetrius Flanigan-Fowles, who has been unable to practice or play in the preseason games, going to IR; if he does land on IR, could he possibly be designated to return?
I have two players at this spot hedging to the practice squad, considering McFadden is in the final year of his rookie deal. I also question whether the team will stick with Okereke after this year.
Cornerbacks (6)
- Starters: Paulson Adebo, Deonte Banks, (SCB) Dru Phillips
- Backups: Cor’Dale Flott, Tre Hawkins III, Nic Jones
- PS: Korie Black
- Out: Dee Williams, Art Green
- IR: TJ Moore
I think Deonte Banks wins the starting job competition over Cor’Dale Flott, though I’m not 100% convinced that we won’t see a “rotation” at that CB2 spot this year, at least in the beginning of the season.
I’ve also designated Korie Black as the first-ever Joe Schoen draft pick to not make the 53-man roster because Black missed a significant amount of time this summer with an undisclosed injury that I believe has put him behind the eight ball.
Safeties (4)
- Starters: Jevon Holland, Tyler Nubin
- Backups: Dane Belton, Raheem Layne
- PS: Makari Paige
- Out: K’von Wallace (injury settlement)
I thought that Makari Paige might push for the fourth spot on this unit, but he hasn’t exactly jumped out this summer or in the games with his showing. Still, I could see them adding him to the practice squad.
As for the fourth safety, I’m giving the edge to veteran Raheem Layne. That said, I also think that the Giants are going to be very active with the waiver wire search at this position considering Nubin and Belton have been nursing injuries.
Specialists (3)
- Kicker: Graham Gano
- Punter: Jamie Gillan
- Long snapper: Casey Kreiter
- Out: K Jude McAtamney
Special teams coordinator Michael Ghorbrial was right. Graham Gano is Graham Gano again, making it an open-and-shut case that he wins the competition over young Jude McAtamney. McAtamney, meanwhile, should find a spot on another team, assuming he doesn’t land on the Giants' practice squad.
