NY Giants Unit Review: How Are Bottom of the Roster Players Faring on Special Teams?
Special teams usually don't get the love the unit should get, as it's often lost in the glamour of the offense and defense, but the other third of the game is not only important in terms of starting field position. When it comes to the preseason, bottom-of-the-roster players need to excel, as they seek jobs in the NFL.
To that end, the Giants have several intriguing players who are trying to add special teams to their repertoire and make it hard for the coaches to part with them.
And even if they do end up on the outside looking in, there’s always the other 31 NFL teams who might be in search of a good young depth piece to help out on offense or defense who can also contribute on special teams.
Let’s take a look at who stood out for one reason or another.
Jude McAtamney
Finally, the coaches did the smart thing with Graham Gano and sat him down for this talented young placekicker to see what he’s got, at least in preseason. There’s not a single thing McAtamney could do better than to emulate Gano’s style, which is what we’re saying.
This kid has a big body and big legs and should be Gano’s successor if things break right. McAtamney converted all four of his extra points plus a 35-yard field goal, each kick looking smoother than the one before.
No great shakes with this week’s kicking, but it looks like this young man has some of the goods. Can he do it in front of the bright lights? That we still don’t know. We hope he gets a long field goal to attempt in the preseason finale, so we can at least find out.
Jamie Gillan
After last week’s inconsistent mess of a punting game, Gillan responded with as good a punting night as we’ve come to expect from him.
He only punted three times, kicking a 52-yarder that was returned a mere 3 yards; a 45-yarder that was returned only 4 yards; and a 37-yard pooch punt that was downed at the NYJ 5-yard line.
All three of Gillan’s punts were directed to the sideline, which aided greatly in their coverage. As usual, but rarely noted, all of Gillan’s holds were pristine, as they have been since the Giants signed him.
Dante Miller
Miller had one kickoff return of 22 yards, continuing to show a lack of vision and feel for running with the football in his hands.
He once again flashed as a gunner (he downed the Gillan punt at the 5-yard line) while also making a gunner tackle when he battled through a double-team and then simply outran them downfield.
It's Miller’s combination of speed and physicality, both on specials and out of the backfield, that almost guarantees him a spot on this team. We’d be stunned if he’s one of the final cuts.
Dalen Cambre
This UDFA, signed primarily as a special teams specialist, continues to be overly aggressive on kickoff coverage and solid as a starting gunner. He’s also an accomplished blocker vs. opposing gunners.
He has a combination of aggressiveness and smarts that make him a natural special teamer. We’re not so sure about him as a receiver, but again, special teams could be the tipping point in his battle with Beaux Collins (who got some first-team reps on offense).
Additional Takeaways:
- Casey Kreiter: Once again, the team’s veteran deep snapper performed his job without incident, thank you very much.
- Gunner Olszewski: With Ihmir Smith-Marsette inactive, Olszewski handled the starting punt return and kickoff return duties, turning in two returns, an eight-yard punt return and a 23-yard kickoff return.
- Dane Belton: One of the consistently surprising players on special teams is Belton, who plays a stellar fullback on the punt team and who has a knack for getting downfield in conjunction with the gunners to force the opposing return game. Belton contributed with one punt return tackle, and he usually produces every week.
- Tomon Fox: The lumbering Fox has a knack for covering punts, maintaining his lane well, and finishing with physicality. He contributed with two tackles, one of them on punt coverage, the other on kickoff coverage.
- Chauncey Golston: One of this week’s surprises was to see Golston getting in on two special teams tackles. Golston is so long and lean, but he never hesitated to stick his nose into the action and get dirty. Golston split his two tackles between punt and kickoff coverage.
- Raheem Layne: A consistently physical performer, Layne got his weekly special teams tackle tonight on kickoff coverage. He was also flagged for holding on a punt return.
- Korie Black: The rookie seventh-round pick got his nose dirty playing disciplined kickoff coverage and finished off a dangerous return with a solid and reliable finish.
- Nic Jones: The ever-disciplined Jones continues to play disciplined contain on kickoff coverage, contributing to another tackle with contain.
