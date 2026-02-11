One Impending Giants Free Agent Decision that Should Be a No-Brainer

Casey Kreiter, Long Snapper

Height: 6-1

Weight: 250 lbs

Age: 35

NFL Exp.: 10 Years

College: Iowa

The New York Giants have had long snapper Casey Kreiter on the roster since 2020, but have never given him longer than a one-year deal.

Whether that’s been the team’s choice or the player’s choice, Kreiter has been the king of the one-year deals and has been well worth the minimal investment the team has made in him, the latest of which was worth $1.42 million, making him the 15th-highest-paid long snapper in the NFL.

The good news is that Kreiter wants to continue playing football. But do the Giants want him back?

We think it should be a no-brainer decision.

2025 Season Recap

New York Giants long snapper Casey Kreiter | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

For a long snapper, a quiet season is usually a good thing. It’s like a good cornerback - if you don’t hear his name, that’s a sign he’s doing his job.

Kreiter does his job at a high level, and that’s all the Giants can ask for as they head into the Harbaugh era. His snapping is typically pristine, and although he’s now in his mid-30s, he still shows enough hustle in getting down the field.

Kreiter, since coming to the Giants, has 11 total special teams tackles. The one-time Pro Bowler (when he was with Denver in 2018) failed to post any tackles in 2025, a notable dropoff in that department after the previous season, when he recorded a career-high five special teams tackles.

But again, when it came to doing his primary job, which is to quickly get the ball either to the punter or to the holder on place-kicks, Kreiter was consistently reliable.

Why the Giants Should Keep Him

Dec 26, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants long snapper Casey Kreiter (58) carries a kicking net during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Harbaugh is a special teams coach by trade, and retaining a reliable, veteran long snapper can only help keep things stable.

Kreiter had been voted a team captain in the past, so combining his quality play with leadership skills, the Giants have a model long snapper.

Why the Giants Shouldn’t Keep Him

Aug 1, 2023; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Collin Johnson (15) blocks long snapper Casey Kreiter (59) during training camp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Facility. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Harbaugh may want to clean out much of the old roster that contributed to the Giants' awful seasons, and an easily replaceable position like long snapper could be on the block.

Add to that, Kreiter will be 36 in 2026, and perhaps Harbaugh might want to go younger at the position, plus add a long snapper on a multi-year deal.

Keep or Move On?

New York Giants long snapper Casey Kreiter | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Usually, when a player is 35 going on 36, I would include the caveat “if he chooses to continue playing.” But again, Kreiter intends to continue playing , and that’s just fine with us.

The kicking battery is already changing, as Graham Gano is likely to be a cap cut.

Punter Jamie Gillan will be in Year 2 of his three-year contract, and has $800,000 guaranteed money owed to him, so there’s no reason to think he won’t be back (though we personally wouldn’t mind seeing an upgrade there given how inconsistent Gillan has been).

Kreiter, meanwhile, should be one of the easiest decisions the Giants brass makes this offseason.

