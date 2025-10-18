NY Giants vs. Broncos: 3 Key Matchups That Will Determine the Game's Outcome (Big Blue Breakdown)
It's not as if the New York Giants didn't know what was coming as soon as the NFL schedule came out, although they appear better prepared for the rest of their gauntlet than they were a few weeks ago. Next up, they must stare in the face of the Denver Broncos and the league's top-rated defense on the road.
The Giants have won two of their last three after pulling off home upsets against the rugged Los Angeles Chargers and reigning champion Philadelphia Eagles, thanks to a dramatic infusion of firepower from rookies Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo. Perhaps it's just a coincidence that the defense also appears to be playing much closer to its potential--or maybe it's not.
From the comments made in Denver, you can count the Broncos (4-2) as believers that this quarterback and running back duo has helped make the Giants (2-4) a much more difficult opponent. And that's just fine with Skattebo, who has noticed the extra attention.
“I think it’s started,’’ Skattebo said. “You can plan for it, but there are other people on the other team. … If people want to bring nine [defenders] in the box, then someone’s got to step up. That’s really about it. They gameplan just like we gameplan. If people start gameplanning for me, there’s gonna be ways to get the ball to other people.”
On the other hand, Dart is quick to remind everyone that football remains a game won in the trenches, no matter how many plays the skill positions create for the highlight reels.
"I think for us, I think it needs to start at the line of scrimmage," he said. "It has to start with our effort, how hard we play on every down. Regardless of whether things are going good or going bad, if we're up by double digits or down by double digits, the mentality has to stay the same.
"That's things that we're just trying to talk about in the locker room. We want to play tough as a team. I think that on offense and defense, we're just trying to do our best to get that done."
What are the key matchups to watch against the Broncos?
⬛Broncos LB Alex Singleton vs. Giants RBs Cam Skattebo and Tyrone Tracy, Jr. Denver’s main defensive vulnerability so far has been covering backs out of the backfield. Singleton gives up big plays in coverage, which could open the door for the Giants’ versatile runners.
⬛Broncos OLB Nick Bonito vs. Giants LT Andrew Thomas. Bonito leads the league in sacks (8.0), pressures, and QB hits. He regularly lines up against left tackles, and this week will face Thomas, who has yet to allow a sack this year. This one-on-one battle is key to keeping Jackson Dart upright.
Tune into the video above for more details about these three key matchups.
