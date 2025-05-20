The One Game Which Could Determine Direction of Giants' Season
It’s well known by now that the New York Giants have the most challenging regular-season schedule based on their opponents' won-loss records from a year ago.
Their division alone features the reigning Super Bowl champions and an NFC Conference Game finalist from a season ago, alongside a talented Cowboys team that has made the postseason three of the last five years.
The franchise also has matchups with the NFC North and the AFC West members. The Giants will be playing eight opponents who made the postseason, including both Super Bowl participants..
If the Giants are to have a successful season, a lot hinges on the start. Three of their first four games are against postseason teams from a year ago, and two of those games are within the division.
While every game is just as important to win, the Giants’ Week 1 game at Washington, a team that swept them last season, is probably the most important in setting the tone for how the rest of the season unfolds.
Under head coach Brian Daboll, New York has gotten off to a slow start to the season, from which they haven’t recovered. What’s worse is that the Giants have been blown out in their last two regular-season openers, setting the stage for a disappointing campaign in 2023 and 2024.
By contrast, when they started the 2022 season 2-0 in Daboll’s first year, the Giants got on a roll that saw them reach the postseason for the first time since 2016 with a 9-7-1 record.
One might have marked Washington as an automatic win in the past, but things have changed. Quarterback Jayden Daniels and receiver Terry McLaurin lead the Commanders' offense. Their offensive line is projected to have two new starting tackles for Week 1.
If the Giants are looking for a competitive advantage against Washington, that could be it. New York invested heavily in its pass rush, and depending on who the Commanders are out on the offensive line, the Giants could have the advantage that allows them to harass Daniels in the pocket.
Offensively, Giants quarterback Russell Wilson's ability to test the defense downfield could put pressure on a Commanders defense with question marks on its defensive front. If the Giants' offensive line can hold up, the offense should be able to attack the Commanders from all areas of the field.
Last season, New York, with a middling roster, gave the Commanders fits, with both games decided by less than 10 points. Winning Week 1 versus an upstart divisional rival would be an excellent way for the team to start the year positively.
