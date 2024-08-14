Rakeem Nunez-Roches Can’t Wait to “Eat” in this Giants Defense
New York Giants defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches remembered how excited he was to hit the ground running for his new team after signing a three-year, $12 million contract with the Giants.
Nunez-Roches, nicknamed “Nacho,” originally a sixth-round draft pick by the Kansas City chiefs in 2015 before going on to spend five seasons with the Bucs, came to New York with a reputation as being more of a run stuffer than a pass rusher, a reputation underscored by his 3.5 career sacks and 12 quarterback hits prior to donning Giants blue.
Hoping to show there was more to his game, Nunez-Roches’s Giatns career got off to a slow start. He was involved in a minor car accident at the start of training camp and also would miss some practice sessions throughout the summer with various ailments.
He finished his first year in the Giants defense having appeared in 16 games with four starts, logging just 16 tackles, his lowest season total since 2021 when he had 17 in 16 games with the Bucs, and doing little to disprove his reputation as being just a run stuffer.
These days Nunez-Roches is refreshed, rejuvenated and quietly having one of his best training camps. Although nothing has been set in stone, the Belizean born Nunez-Roches seems well on his way to earning a starting spot on the Giants defensive line alongside Dexter Lawrence II where he said he hopes to “eat” as more than just a run-stopper.
“To be honest with you, I have been a pass rusher,” Nunez-Roces said. “I might not have the stats, but when you turn on the film, I end up in the pocket of the quarterback–I help collapse the pocket.”
Nunez-Roches believes he’s going to start having more to show for his efforts thanks to the coaching he’s received from Giants defensive line coach Andre Patterson.
“Yeah, Dre has taken my game to the next level,” Nunez-Roches said. “He’s shown me tricks in just getting off the guy in front of me, and I think that’s gonna take my pass rush to a new level.”
The new system installed by defensive coordinator Shane Bowen should also help Nunez-Roches break the perception that he’s a one-trick pony. Nunez-Roches spoke excitedly about Bowen’s philosophies and how he thinks they will help him boost his overall production.
“Just understanding what you have to do,” Nunez-Roches said of the biggest differences in Bowen’s system from that of Wink Martidale’s. “Just dominate your gap, your spot, stand your ground–don’t worry about too much. Just do what you need to do and let the other 10 guys do their job.”
Nunez-Roches is especially excited to have the chance to play next to Lawrence, believing that the two of them will wreak havoc on opposing offensive linemen.
“They’re always going to think that he's the biggest threat,” Nunez-Roches said with a smile. “So as long as he's getting four hands (double-teamed), I'm getting two hands and it's time for me to work.
“If they double team me, he's gonna eat. If they double team him, I gotta eat.”
Nunez-Roches said he’d love to record ten sacks but a more realistic number in his mind is five,goal this year is to log five sacks, which would top his career best of two sacks set in 2022 with the Bucs.
“I know I'm getting more than five,” he said with a big smile. “The way it's defense looks, I'm getting more than five.”
He was asked why he was so confident of that happening.
“Just the way the defense is looking–the focus,” he said. “Like I said, if you leave me one-on-one, I'm going to win. But if I get (double-teamed), Dex is going to win. So you pick your poison.”
Besides wanting to form a strong one-two punch up front with Lawrence, Nunez-Roches believes there’s no limit to what the Giants defense can be if everyone stays healthy.
“To be, to be honest, the sky's the limit,” he said. “I just feel like we have to hone in on the communication, continue doing what we're doing, but when it comes down to pass down, eliminating the run, we really gonna get after the quarterback and it's gonna be something special to watch.”