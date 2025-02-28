Report: Raiders, Matthew Stafford Reach “Common Ground” on Contract
The New York Giants' interest in Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is very real, but according to a new report, any hopes the Giants might have of landing Stafford were he to be traded might have taken a hit.
Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Thursday that the Raiders and Stafford’s representatives “have found common ground on what a potential new contract could look like” and that now all that potentially stands between a deal being consummated between the two teams is the trade compensation.
That obviously would be a devastating blow to the New York Giants if they were to lose out on the Stafford sweepstakes for several reasons.
First, it removes arguably the best veteran quarterback option off the market for a Giants team whose current regime of general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll are under pressure to win more games in 2025 after being given a grace period by ownership following a franchise worse 3-14 mark last season.
From a draft perspective, it could also prevent the Giants from trading down with a quarterback-needy team, such as the Raiders, who hold the sixth overall pick in this year’s draft.
If the Giants somehow manage to land Stafford, they could have opted to stay at the third overall pick to take the best available, or they could have traded down a few spots to acquire additional draft capital, including a possible first-round pick in the 2026 class, which would put them in great shape if they needed to move up in what should be a much deeper quarterback class next year.
If Stafford ends up going to the Raiders–and from his perspective, if the money and terms are on point, such a move would also be favorable given that it’s a short plane ride between Los Angeles and Las Vegas–also complicates things for the Giants who now have to compete with other quarterback-needy teams in free agency.
When free agency starts in two weeks, several veteran options will be available, such as Sam Darnold, Jamesis Winston, Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Jimmy Garrapolo, and Justin Fields. The question then becomes which is the best fit to win games while also potentially mentoring a young signal caller.
Then there is another factor, and that is this year’s draft. If the Giants aren’t sweet on any of the veterans in free agency, they could find themselves needing to seriously consider trading up in the current draft order with the Titans if they want Miami’s Cam Ward, the draft prospect that a growing number of draft analysts believe will be the first off the board.
While the Giants could theoretically try to outbid the Raiders for Stafford, other factors could potentially work against them, starting with the fact that the Raiders have a new head coach-general manager regime while the Giants’ current regime is far from solid ground.
As for the money, while Stafford is believed to desire being paid like a top-10 quarterback, according to Over the Cap, his career earnings have topped $364 million, which is second most behind Aaron Rodgers.