Russell Wilson's Impression on NY Giants Inspires New Hope
It takes a lot for a two-time Super Bowl starter, 10-time Pro Bowler, and one of the more accomplished passing talents of the past decade to slip under the radar. New York Giants fans only hope that's not the only surprise Russell Wilson has in store this season.
Wilson has somehow gotten lost in the crowd of a Giants quarterback room packed with viral headlines: Jameis Winston's on-field and off-field schtick seems tailor-made for the internet, Jaxson Dart is the Giants' new home. At the same time, local hero Tommy DeVito still maintains a loyal cult following.
But standing at the top is Wilson, whose status as a starter was immediately cemented by head coach Brian Daboll when Big Blue convened in East Rutherford for training camp. With Wilson granted time to show what he can bring and with preseason games looming, Daboll seemed well vindicated by his decision.
"He has provided leadership to our football team in various ways, not just in the quarterback room, but meeting extra with the entire offense, how he communicates with defensive players, the experience that he's had throughout his career," Daboll said of Wilson.
"He's been productive and made good decisions at that position here in our offense. He understands it, I think he's performed at a high level. We need him to continue to do that."
Best-known for his accomplished tenure with the Seattle Seahawks, Wilson's Giants career already seems destined for facetious "legend" conversations, one where fellow metropolitan entrants would include fellow Super Bowl champion Kurt Warner.
The likely best case scenario for the Wilson era—beyond the obvious Tom Brady-in-Tampa-style breakout that yields a Lombardi Trophy hoist—is that he bridges the gap to Dart, viewed by many as the long-term answer under center.
But several young talents expected to be on the lasting journey hint that Wilson's impact may not be limited to his presumed blue cameo,
"I've never seen a guy be able to lead a room or conduct a room like he has," 24-year-old tight end Daniel Bellinger said.
"He's bringing a ton of wisdom and experience, and he just has such a love for football that every time I talk to him or see him, he's got to squeeze in some football there. That kind of leadership from him is something that we need."
"When you talk about professionals and people who go about their business the right way, that's what Russ is," sophomore running back Tyrone Tracy added. "He does everything like a professional. I know it seems cliché, but it's the truth.
“I've only been around him for a short period. But every time I'm around him, he’s in here doing something. He's never just sitting around. Either he’s getting treatment, or talking about plays, or he's talking to defenders about what they saw and how he can get better, or whatever. Everything about him is just being a true professional."
The ultimate production, Giants observers obsessed with a long-term lens of hope, is what Wilson does for the next generation's psyche, namely for those of the presumed leaders like Dart and Malik Nabers.
The latter does seem impressed by his early collaboration with Wilson, noting that the veteran is fostering relationships in nearly every room of the Giants' training facility.
"Having that relationship with everybody in the building, that's a leader," Nabers lauded.
"When you have relationships with the staff, the cook, the people upstairs, the training staff, I think it shows a different kind of leader of why he's been in the game so long and what he's able to do off the field that's carried on the field. That's what makes him so great, and those are the things that he's showing to me now. I'm taking it bit by bit, step by step. Looking up to him has been a great person to have on that side of it."
Following rollercoaster showings with Denver and Pittsburgh, some believe that Wilson's prime is clearly behind him, even though guiding the Steelers to a fringe playoff bid was enough to yield a Pro Bowl invite.
Even if the Giants are getting a diluted Wilson, some of the major reps of an offense seeking any form of forward momentum see it as a route to instant success. Tenured Giant Darius Slayton, for example, claimed the Wilson transaction developed long-sought "clarity" on the blue horizon.
"He's been playing football for a long time, so he knows what's worked for him and his career," Slayton said. "He knows what he likes, what he doesn't like, and that makes it simple for all of us to just be able to get on the same page as him."
Considering what's penned on that page, it's a fine place to be. Since Wilson's arrival on the NFL scene in 2012, only Brady has won more games as a starting quarterback (121), and only Pittsburgh successor Aaron Rodgers has thrown more touchdown passes (350).
Wilson has also led the league in passing touchdowns and passer rating on separate occasions and also took home the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award in 2020.
He’s hoping that with the Giants, there might be more accolades for the team variety in the upcoming season.
