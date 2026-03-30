Why John Harbaugh Believes Giants Can Win Right Away

John Harbaugh knows the teams the New York Giants will face in 2026, though not the exact order or the rosters of each opponent when the games come up on the schedule.

But for Harbaugh, it doesn’t matter.

“We have really good players. We have really good coaches, and the league is a lot, it's a lot tighter than what you might think, and every game is close,” Harbaugh told reporters during Monday’s coaches breakfast at the league meetings.

“I think if you watch pretty much every game in the National Football League, there aren't too many games that aren't really close and aren't decided at the end one way or the other.”

Harbaugh has seen it all firsthand throughout his 18 years as a head coach, how one play can mean the difference between getting into the playoffs or going home. In fact, he saw that just a few months ago, as his tenure with the Ravens came to an end on a missed field goal that knocked Baltimore out of the postseason.

The key, Harbaugh believes, is to win the tight margin games, which means the Giants will need to start consistently doing something they haven’t necessarily done a good job of late.

“Finish!”

In establishing the identity , he wants the players to see every day they come to work, starting with those who show up for the start of the voluntary offseason program on April 7, one of Harbaugh’s messages is “Finish!”

It’s easier said than done, mainly because a coach can talk about it until he’s blue in the face, but Harbaugh is determined to do more than just talk about it.

“We're gonna prepare that way. We're gonna meet that way. We're gonna lift that way. We're gonna talk ball that way,” he said. “We're gonna do everything we can as a team to make that happen.”

But how?

“You've gotta build a team that has what it takes to find a way to make plays in the fourth quarter,” he said.

“We gotta scheme it that way. We've gotta practice that way. We've gotta get in training camp and understand there's an opportunity at the end of practice when you're fatigued, when you're tired, there's an opportunity there to build into your own game individually.”

For Harbaugh, it’s going to be all about mental toughness and who wants it more at the end of the day.

“Clarence Brooks, our old D-line coach, said many years ago, the game is, has been, and always will be about the players. We want to encourage them to believe in themselves, that when those moments arise, they're prepared to go make that play when the time comes.

“Go for it; we'll make that play. Don't be afraid. Don't be scared. Don't be worried. There's no time for anxiety. Let's try to live in this moment right now and see if we can make a play to win the game.”