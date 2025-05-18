This Giants Matchup Among the Top "Revenge" Games of 2025 Season
If there ever feels like there is a significant lull in the action of the NFL offseason once the draft has been wrapped up, you can always bank on some new excitement to be created out of thin air by the league's annual schedule release for the following season.
While there might be fans celebrating the promise of a good schedule that can lead to a strong campaign or fearing a brutal calendar, like that of the New York Giants, just as many members of those organizations will pull out their Sharpies and circle a date or two that lights a fire in their belly for the idea of seeking revenge on their old squads.
For those in East Rutherford, including Wilson himself, there is no doubt that the Giants’ Week 7 road trip to face off with the Denver Broncos will be right at the top of their calendar. At least it is for Pro Football Focus, which listed the matchup as one of their 12 best “revenge” games for the upcoming slate.
“On the surface, this contest may not catch one's eye. But if Russell Wilson emerges as the Giants’ starter, this will assuredly be a game to keep track of,” said PFF’s Bradley Locker.
"Wilson will make his second trek back to Denver after being cut by the team during the 2024 offseason. Despite the Broncos swinging for the fences in acquiring Wilson, he produced only a 69.8 PFF passing grade across two seasons out west, leading to an unceremonious exit. While Wilson and the Steelers ventured to Empower Field last year, Justin Fields was the starter, with Wilson not playing a snap."
With Wilson sidelined for his first visit back to the Mile High, the Steelers defeated the Broncos 13-6 behind his counterpart in Fields, who was filling in for Wilson due to an early calf injury he sustained before Week 1.
Wilson will have his first chance of redemption against an organization that seemed to give up on him very early in 2023. The Broncos had other roster issues, including a mediocre offense or defense in both of the veteran's two seasons under center, but as tends to be the case in the NFL, the quarterback takes most of the blame.
In 30 games played with the Broncos, Wilson completed at least 60.5% of his throws for 3,070 yards and 16 touchdowns, which kept him in the middle of the pack across the league. Still, his turnover woes began to rear their ugly head with 19 combined interceptions and 100 total sacks.
The Broncos, led by head coach Sean Payton, decided to part ways with Wilson. Wilson went on to join the Steelers and lead them to a 10-win season in 11 starts and a top-15 passing stat line. Meanwhile, the Broncos took Oregon product Bo Nix to become their latest franchise signal caller. He also led Denver back to the postseason in his first year in control.
Dismissing a proven veteran for a novice isn’t something that should sit well with any NFL player. It could be the motivation Wilson takes into the contest to prove to his former squad he’s still a solid option in the league. He has an arm that can ignite the Giants’ offense, which hopes to showcase explosive abilities this season.
The comparisons between the two teams' defenses that are set to take over that side of the ball add intrigue. The Broncos boasted the third-best unit in terms of points and seventh in yards allowed in 2024 and are returning many of their players. The Giants also spent heavily on their defense this offseason and are ready to make it the centerpiece of their identity.
Wilson will remain the most significant focal point when New York visits Denver. With eyes on improving their record, the team could take an early hit from a gauntlet of opening-quarter opponents. Most will want to know if he keeps his job long enough to chase his chance at redemption.
There have been murmurs that Giants’ rookie gunslinger Jaxson Dart could make a case for the starting job with an impressive showing this summer, but head coach Brian Daboll hasn’t made a firm commitment that the team will conduct a quarterback competition in training camp. Dart is supposed to be the redshirt arm this fall, barring any drastic changes to the position before then.
Dart was chosen at No. 25 after the Giants moved up the draft board for him because his intangibles, including an excellent arm and pro system experience, drew a glimmer from the head coach’s eye. It’ll be up to Wilson to keep that gleam away if he wants his potential big moment as a new Giants’ leader to happen.
