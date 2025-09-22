Tyrone Tracy, Jr. Reportedly Set to Miss Time After Significant Injury in Week 3 Loss
As if the New York Giants offense doesn’t have enough problems to deal with following its dismal 22-9 showing against the Kansas City Chiefs, Big Blue now faces the likelihood of having to move forward on offense without a key starter.
Second-year running back Tyrone Tracy, Jr., who injured his shoulder toward the end of the first quarter of Sunday Night’s loss, is reportedly looking at missing some time in the coming weeks after dislocating his shoulder, according to an ESPN report.
That’s a tough blow for Tracy, the team’s fifth-round draft pick last season (No. 166 overall), who worked his way into the RB1 spot ahead of Devin Singletary.
Tracy, who began the season as the RB1 this year, has 22 carries or 68 yards (3.09 avg) through three games, and has caught eight balls out of 13 targets for 54 yards (6.75 avg) with one drop.
With Tracy sidelined, rookie Cam Skattebo, who was one of the rare bright spots for the Giants in their Week 3 loss, is expected to take on a larger role.
Through three games, Skattebo leads the Giants' running backs with 102 yards on 23 carries, a 4.4 average.
He’s also forced eight missed tackles and has a 3.48 yards after contact average–again, all leading the Giants running backs. His average yards after contact puts him 13th in the league among running backs with at least 20 carries.
The Giants' rushing offense currently ranks 21st in the league (96 yards/game) but 19th in average yards per carry (4.06).
If, as is anticipated, Tracy lands on IR, the Giants could bring up Dante “Turbo” Miller from the practice squad to fill his roster spot.
Miller, in his second NFL campaign, was the Giants’ leading rusher during the preseason with 80 yards on 26 carries.
He can also fill the role of kickoff returner, a position Tracy had been handling before his injury. Miller had two kickoff returns for 42 yards in the preseason, the yardage just four yards shy of team leader Ihmir Smith-Marsette.
The Giants cut Xavier Gipson, a kickoff returner whom they had picked off waivers from the Jets back in Week 2, before Sunday’s Week 3 loss.
Miller’s potential promotion from the practice squad could end up saving the Giants the need to add another wide receiver to an already crowded room.
