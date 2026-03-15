Cam Skattebo’s Latest Injury Update Has Giants Fans Excited

While the New York Giants brass remain busy on the free agency front and rounding out the initial roster that new head coach John Harbaugh will get to work with in the spring, this time has also been about selecting current players, continuing to push through their rehabs behind the scenes.

Such is the case for rookie running back Cam Skattebo, who has been working hard to get back to being the special bruiser he was on the football field before suffering a dislocated ankle back in Week 8 of the regular season.

Despite his slow and steady process, nothing has stopped the Arizona State product from being around the team on Sundays during the season, in the facilities doing his rehab, or putting himself out in the public eye at certain times.

He has been committed to healing and being ready to go when team activities resume throughout OTA's and training camp later this summer.

In fact, Skattebo, who was quickly endearing himself to the Giants' fanbase with his unique personality and power-rushing ability, believes his rehab is progressing smoothly and expects to be heavily involved in the team's plans for the 2026 season.

"I'm getting better," Skattebo said in an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show .

“I ran for the first time today, about 75 percent, so it’s the bright side of things. Not so fast, more like a little over a jog, just striding it out and not exploding yet and getting into that part of the game.”

Still, Skattebo reassured the fanbase that the franchise is in no way rushing him through his recovery: “I’ve got about a month to go until I’m fully back to 100 percent, and I’ll be completely ready to go by training camp.”

Oct 19, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) runs the ball against pressure from the Denver Broncos during the second half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Hearing Skattebo sound confident about his injury timetable is good news for Giants fans, who fell in love with how his energy was suddenly bringing a missing juice to their running game.

Skattebo, who the Giants selected in the fourth round of the 2025 draft, came to the organization with the expectation of being the second running back behind Tyrone Tracy and offering the Giants a new version of the power-and-speed outside zone rushing attack that helped them win two Super Bowls.

The plans would quickly change as the rookie ball carrier was more effective in his first professional snaps, averaging 4.31 yards per carry in the first eight weeks of the season while carrying the ball at least 19 times for 60 yards and touchdowns twice.

The ankle injury was a huge deflating moment for the Giants' offense, especially for Jaxson Dart, who had been building a bond with his first-year teammate. Along with Tracy and veteran Devin Singletary, the trio took command of that element and carried the Giants into a top-five rushing unit by the season's end.

With Skattebo on the cusp of returning to full strength, the running back has immense excitement for the new opportunity that lies ahead of him in year two. Harbaugh is coming in with a desire to run a power-heavy offense that will likely feature a whole lot of Skattebo handoffs to help the Giants set the tone and wear out opponents on the ground.

"He sees the way that I play the game and told me he respects the way I run the ball," Skattebo said about his first conversation after the Giants head coach was hired back in January.

"The offense he's implementing is a lot of downhill running, and that's perfect for who I am...so I am glad that he is here and I am a part of this because it's going to be fun."

While Skattebo is the first main piece in that rough-and-tough ground game, Harbaugh and the Giants have made it a point to emphasize greater strength on that side of their offense through their recent free-agent moves.

First was bringing in tight end Isaiah Likely, who will primarily be a downfield threat for Dart but has helped the Ravens offense by being a tall and sturdy blocker on the perimeter for Derrick Henry during his time in Baltimore.

The more exciting signing that should have fans pumped up for what's to come is the addition of fullback Patrick Ricard, another one of Harbaugh's favorite players from the Ravens free agent pool, whose 6-foot-3, 300-pound size will certainly be used in a ton in power "I" formations to pave the way for Skattebo up the middle in punishing opposing defenses.

"It's going to be pretty exciting," Skattebo said of his newest teammate and bruiser in Ricard joining the Giants' backfield.

"It's awesome to have him, and I know he's going to be another juiced energy ball to bring onto the team. I'm ready to play with him. I know the other guys are as well.

"When you've got 300 pounds running at you at linebacker, and you still have a 220-pound running back coming at you after that, it's not a fun sight to see. I'm excited for third-and-1 and fourth-and-1."

As it appears right now, rushing the football with ruthless force seems to be a major component of the offensive plans as Harbaugh takes over the reins in New York. If Skattebo keeps up with his rehab progress, it could lead to one of the best bounce-back campaigns for the Giants next season.