What Does Mark Glowinski Bring to an Offensive Line?

Coach Gene Clemons looked at Mark Glowinski's tape to see what the Giants are getting in their new offensive lineman.

The Giants made their first big free agent move by addressing the offensive line, signing former Indianapolis Colts right guard Mark Glowinski to a three-year $20 million deal.

Glowinski is only 29 years old and has spent the last four seasons as a part of one of the best offensive lines in football. He has been a reliable guy who has excelled as a run blocker and proven himself to be a capable pass protector. Glowinski brings experience to the team. He has played in 95 games and has started 75.

Glowinski fills a significant need on the Giants offensive line. The offensive line last year struggled to protect up the middle, and the addition of Glowinski means that the Giants can be more flexible in the first two days of the draft, knowing they have a inerior offensive line need filled.

Moreover, Glowinski's contract is a cap-friendly deal that allows the team to exit from it with only a $1.5 million dead money hit after two seasons, at which time hopefully a young and upcoing guard will be ready to step in.

Here's what we saw of Glowinski on tape.

Strength: Aggression and Quick Feet

Glowinski is at his best when he is coming downhill. He gets on defenders quickly, and when he latches on, he mauls them.

The Giants offensive line can use more nasty on its interior, and he is at his best when he's allowed to feed into his natural aggression.

One of the reasons he had such great success with the Colts is because they didn't ask him to do complicated things. Once his confidence grew, he became another guy that could displace defenders on the line of scrimmage.

His ability to move quickly in a zone scheme or pull and kick/log in the gap scheme will be valuable in new head coach Brian Daboll's system.

Glowinski's down blocking and man blocking are great because they directly feed his desire to destroy defenders. He is fantastic at combo blocking, taking over blocks, or climbing to second-level defenders. That is a welcome change from the stalemates that were being created on the offensive line in the run game last season.

An extra yard of space can make a world of difference to a back like Saquon Barkley, who can diagnose what's happening in front of him and react accordingly. That can mean the difference between a three- or four-yard gain and an explosive play in the run game.

Weakness: Pass Blocking (kinda)

In truth, Glowinski's pass blocking is not weak. It is the part of his game that has improved the most over the years. As a guard with Seattle early in his career, he struggled in pass protection. But the scheme in Seattle was more complicated, and he never had the chance to develop confidence and improve before he moved on to the Colts.

In the Colts' system, he had the opportunity to use his aggressiveness to latch on to defenders, and he turned himself into a prolific pass blocker. But pass protection is not what he naturally excels at.

He gives up ground regularly but normally anchors down and holds his own. He also uses his athleticism and quick feet to adjust against stunts. Hopefully, the scheme in New York, mixed with his experience, will continue to see him perform at a high level in pass protection.

X-Factor- Mentality, and Experience

Being an integral part of a dominant unit has its advantages, and now as a veteran on an offensive line that will be young, he is going to be able to influence the culture they want to create in that offensive line meeting room.

We know that Andrew Thomas has a nasty streak in him that was cultivated during his time at Georgia. Glowinski is just the guy to bring out his inner savage. He can also help a young right tackle adapt to the game if the Giants choose to add one during the draft.

He also will be able to help a rookie center, assuming the Giants draft one to develop, adapt to the aggression needed to play on the interior in the NFL.

For as much as people think offensive linemen should be able to come in and adjust immediately, there is a learning curve, and what better person to articulate that learning curve than a guy who had to learn the hard way on the job.

Final Thoughts

Obviously, there is more work for Joe Schoen and the Giants front office to remake this offensive line. There's a chance we could see four new starters joining Thomas, but Glowinski is potentially a fantastic start.

Making this move early in the process can help them shape their draft to fully take advantage of their five picks in the top 100 selections.

