Which NY Giants are fighting for roster spots?
While much of the focus is on the starting position battles for the New York Giants, many players are fighting for a spot on the roster.
The Giants have a handful of players who could be cut for different reasons. In some cases, it has more to do with the team's financial situation. The team currently has $3,822,588 in cap space, according to Over the Cap. They can gain cap space by releasing players.
For others, it is a case of performance, or simply, other players on the roster could be more impactful. Regardless, these players are in danger of losing their roster spot for one reason or another.
Pascal had back-to-back 600+ yard and five touchdown seasons early in his career, but has failed to repeat the same success. Since 2021, he has recorded just 57 receptions for 553 yards and four touchdowns in 47 games.
While the Giants' receiving core doesn't have clear-cut options after their top four receivers, they do have a bunch of young talent on their hands. Big Blue signed a handful of undrafted free agents, who have been thriving in training camp, such as Beaux Collins and Jalen Cambre.
They also have receivers that can contribute on special teams and return kicks, such as Gunner Olszewski, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, and Montrell Washington, who has also been turning heads at training camp.
Pascal has had a relatively quiet training camp, but did catch a touchdown pass from Jaxson Dart this week. If the Giants do cut Pascal, they can save $1,107,000. Pascal seems like a likely cut candidate.
Zach Pascal, WR
Graham Gano, K
Gano has been one of the most accurate kickers in the league during his time with the Giants. In his first three seasons since joining the team, Gano converted over 91% of his field goals.
However, he has appeared in just 18 games over the past two seasons, while missing 16 games due to multiple injuries. In 2023, his field goal efficiency was down to a career-low 64.7%. He struggled from 30+ yards, converting just 60% of his attempts.
The one-time Pro Bowler returned the following season and went 9-for-11 on field goals and 15-for-15 on PATs. However, it appeared that Father Time was fast approaching. Gano would suffer a season-ending injury.
Entering this season, the Giants could save $4,415,000 against the cap if they cut Gano. They also have a replacement behind him in Jude McAtamney, who converted a 31-yard field goal and a PAT in his debut.
