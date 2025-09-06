Why Eli Manning Believes NY Giants Are Setting QB Jaxson Dart Up for Success
If anyone associated with the New York Giants knows what rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart is currently experiencing in terms of his progression towards being named the starter, it’s retired legendary quarterback Eli Manning.
Manning, who in 2004 was the first overall pick in the NFL draft by the San Diego Chargers, was traded to the Giants in a blockbuster deal that at the time raised split opinions among the critics and fan base alike.
By the time Manning’s career wrapped in 2019, the Giants had two Super Bowl championships to show for their investment and seven winning seasons where they finished above .500, with Manning taking over every franchise passing record.
That’s the hope the current regime has for Jaxson Dart, the rookie quarterback for whom they traded up to obtain in the 2025 draft.
And in eventually getting the rookie to that point, head coach Brian Daboll has put a grand scheme in place that has slowly played out in East Rutherford, with a critical part still to come.
That critical part now moves behind the scenes, where Dart, contrary to calls from external sources to the contrary, is going to sit behind veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston to observe how to handle himself now that the regular season is here and the stakes are higher.
It’s the same approach that then-head coach Tom Coughlin and the Giants took with Manning during his rookie season by pairing him with veteran signal-caller Kurt Warner, a pairing Manning attributed to his development at that point in his career.
“I think it was beneficial for me to watch Kurt Warner,” Manning said in an exclusive interview promoting The Athletic’s new NFL-themed Connections puzzles.
“Just seeing someone live who won Super Bowls, been successful, and the week-in, week-out routine that they had was so beneficial and helpful for me, and just prepared me for when I did get into action.”
That set up, which the Giants have replicated with not just one but two veteran quarterbacks–Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston–who have a combined 23 years of experience, 11 Pro Bowls, and one Super Bowl championship between them, providing Dart with a wealth of knowledge to reference as he continues his transition to a Pro signal caller.
Growing Dart organically
Manning has heard the pleas of analysts, media, and fans who have urged the Giants to bypass Wilson, who is only signed for one season, and turn the page toward the future.
But as was the case during his rookie season, in which he received some opportunities to do mop-up duty in a couple of games before taking over full-time as the starter in Week 10 of the 2004 season, Manning believes a similar plan for Sart would be beneficial.
“I think the ideal plan is for Russell to play this whole season, for Jackson to get a redshirt year, and to watch,” he said.
“But you know, if there's opportunities for Jaxson to get in there at different moments and just understand the game plan, what plays he likes, the speed, and how fast you gotta make decisions, that would be beneficial as well.”
Besides grasping the ebb and flow of an actual game and the reactions that come with it, another aspect that Manning believes Dart must do is fully earn the right to lead his teammates.
Thus far, Dart has managed to earn the respect of his teammates for how he goes about his business, but Manning believes there is a lot more still to come.
“I think it's always super important for any young player, but especially at the quarterback position as you come in, to try to earn the respect of your teammates,” he said.
“That comes through your hard work, your practice habits, your film study, showing that you're tough, and you can handle everything. You’ve gotta know the offense so well that when you tell them, ‘Hey, you gotta do this a little bit better,’ they know you're right.
“I think you have to earn that respect before you can be that leader,” Manning said. “You can see Jaxson going out there and doing that and building a connection with the receivers, with the offensive line, and just being one of the guys. That's something that I think he's worked on and been conscious of, and done a good job so far.”
A Giants Connection
Manning, who has kept himself busy since retiring after the 2019 season, is currently promoting The Athletic’s new 32-NFL team-specific Connections puzzles available through September 14.
The promotion offers fans a chance to solve their team’s puzzle and upload their completed entry for a chance to be randomly selected to collaborate with The Athletic to create a Connections: Sports Edition puzzle of their own for publication later this season.
Manning, who is one piece of the 16-piece Giants puzzle, has already tested that puzzle and some of the other teams' puzzles as well.
“It was fun playing the game,” he said. “I played a few of the other teams as well, but on the Giants one was kind of tricky. … But I think it's a great way to get fans excited about the upcoming season and to test their knowledge of their favorite teams.”
