Why the NY Giants Shouldn't Be Overlooked in 2025
The New York Giants were one of the league’s biggest disappointments in 2024, as well as the last several seasons, and now the pressure is on.
Head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen are entering a huge season not just in terms of their record, but in the direction of the franchise. That urgency, combined with a productive offseason, makes New York a team that shouldn’t be written off heading into 2025.
And while many are overlooking the Giants’ chances of becoming relevant again, Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay believes that the Giants shouldn’t be overlooked because of the tenuous job security of the front office and coaching staff.
It’s hard to disagree. This group doesn’t have the luxury of another lost season. But it’s not just desperation. It’s about the calculated moves they made to stabilize a roster that was flawed in every phase.
Quarterback could be the key
The most public and potentially promising move came at quarterback. The Giants signed veteran Russell Wilson to a one-year deal, which could offer the Giants a competitive season and a mentor for Jaxson Dart.
Wilson’s 2024 season in Pittsburgh didn’t end in a playoff run, but it was an impressive performance by the 36-year-old and much better than the situation the Giants faced in 2024.
New York’s quarterbacks combined for just 3,521 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. Wilson alone threw for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns, and just five interceptions.
Despite his age, Wilson will give the offense a fighting chance, which they have been missing since their 2022 playoff run.
Don't forget about the defense
That’s not the only area they upgraded. The defense quietly got faster and more adaptable. New York acquired cornerback Paulson Adebo, who’s coming off a three-interception, 10 pass breakup season with the Saints.
He adds much-needed vision for the Giants’ secondary that managed just five interceptions all season in 2024.
The Giants also signed safety Jevon Holland, who managed 42 solo tackles, one sack, and a forced fumble.
Holland will be a good dynamic addition that can play both deep and in the box, giving defensive coordinator Shane Bowen more options in sub-packages.
Perhaps the most intriguing piece is rookie linebacker Abdul Carter, the team’s first-round pick out of Penn State. Carter brings speed and a very intimidating factor to the defense. He had 12 sacks and 24 tackles for loss in 2024, leading the Big Ten in tackles for loss.
Last season’s struggles were rooted in more than just quarterback issues. The offensive line gave up 32 sacks, and the defense gave up 346.8 yards per game — 24th overall. It’s going to take more than a few signings to change the Giants’ trajectory, but these roster moves are more complete than they have been in recent years.
The expectations are still tempered. This isn’t a team that suddenly looks like a division contender on paper. But the combination of veteran leadership, young talent, and organizational desperation means that an identity is developing going into the 2025 season.
If they can stay healthy and get better play up front in the trenches, there’s a way to relevance again. That doesn’t guarantee success. But it does make them a team worth keeping an eye on.
