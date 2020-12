Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams is on pace for his best NFL season, having already racked up six sacks, 36 tackles, and 38 total pressures in 2020.

It's a steep turnaround from Williams' first campaign with the Giants last year when Williams racked up just a half-sack after coming over in a midseason trade from the Jets in exchange for a 2020 third-round pick and a conditional 2021 fifth-round pick.