Will Giants Be Among Top Teams in Search of a Quarterback in 2025?
The 2024 NFL season has yet to open, but that hasn’t stopped people from already deciding that, regardless of what happens in the coming year, the New York Giants plan to move on from quarterback Daniel Jones.
Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports is the latest to express this opinion, putting the Giants at the top of his five-team list expected to be in the mix for a quarterback in 2025.
"This couldn't be more obvious because the Giants already flirted with the quarterbacks in the draft just a few weeks ago,” Trapasso reasoned.
“While we'll probably never know exactly which 2024 passer they targeted or which offer they sent to either the Cardinals at No. 4 or Patriots at No. 3, we do know they actively passed on J.J. McCarthy and Bo Nix, who were picked at No. 11 and No. 12 overall, respectively.
"Daniel Jones should feel fortunate to still have the Giants starting gig after a disastrous two-touchdown, six-interception 2023 that ended prematurely due to a knee ligament tear."
Trapasso isn’t wrong to point out that the Giants have dropped some not-so-subtle hints about how they feel about Jones.
One of the first signs of uncertainty was their declining to pick up the option year in Jones’s rookie contract.
Then there was the two-year out in the quarterback’s contract that the team could exercise after this season once all the guaranteed money had been paid out, a protective clause likely included due to Jones’s extensive and growing injury history.
More recently, there was heavy interest in this year’s quarterbacks class, which the team claimed was due diligence. However, there was also the reported attempt to trade up in the draft order to land former North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye reportedly.
Understandably, Jones was miffed by all the talk about his shaky status. Despite doing his best not to give away his feelings, he showed some very mild signs of agitation when reporters peppered him during the OTAs with questions about the team’s reported efforts to move up to draft a quarterback.
“I mean, I wasn't fired up about it,” he said. “But I think it's part of it at this level. What I can do is focus on myself and get healthy, play the best football I can play, and know that I'm capable of playing. That's my job, and that's what I'm going to do.”
Jones' 2023 season ended prematurely due to an ACL tear in Week 9. Before that, he threw for just two touchdowns to six interceptions. The offensive line was atrocious, but Jones also left a handful of plays on the field last season.
In 2022, head coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka schemed plays to Jones' strengths, including using his legs in the run game. The offense wanted to take the next step to become an explosive unit in 2023, but that didn't happen.
"Outside of Jones miraculously playing much differently and more effectively than ever before in the NFL, the Giants will be the most "in" on the 2025 draft class of quarterbacks," Trapasso concluded.
Beyond the situation with Jones, backup Drew Lock is on a one-year deal, and Tommy DeVito will be an exclusive rights free agent in 2025.
All of that uncertainty around the position lends itself to the Giants being in the market for a quarterback next year, though whether that’s for a starter, as Trapasso believes will be the case, or for depth remains to be seen.
Still, a decision is several months away, depending on what happens on the field in 2024.