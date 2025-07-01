Will NY Giants RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. Rush for 1,000+ Yards This Season?
Last season, New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. ranked 25th in the NFL and third among rookies in rushing yards with 839 yards, but he could be even more productive in his second season.
The wide receiver turned running back out of Purdue only played in 66 snaps through the first four games of the season, handling backup running back duties behind Devin Singletary. Tracy only received 12 carries in that span and racked up just 23 yards.
Once Singletary suffered an injury, Tracy took advantage, breaking out in his first NFL start in Week 5 against Seattle with 129 yards. From there, he became the full-time starter but still split carries in the backfield.
Still, Tracy went on to produce two more 100-yard outputs, including a 145-yard performance in Week 8 against the Steelers and a 103-yard performance against the Panthers in Week 10.
Not only did he lead the team in rushing, but he also accounted for 47% of the team's rushing yards on his way to being named to the 2024 NFL All-Rookie team.
Why Tyrone Tracy Jr. will rush for 1,000+ yards this season
Tracy is the Giants’ lead back heading into the season and should play in every game if he stays healthy. He also has the talent and the breakaway ability to eat up yardage.
Last season, he finished with 18 runs of 10+ yards, 10 of 15+ yards, 6 for 20+ yards, and 2 for 40+ yards. He also racked up 286 breakaway yards and 328 yards after contact, showcasing his home run ability, according to Pro Football Focus.
Against the Steelers, Tracy utilized his vision and quickness to cut back and dart to the end zone almost untouched for a career-high 45-yard rush and touchdown. On another play against the Panthers, Tracy showed his patience as a ball carrier before cutting back and putting on the jets for a 32-yard run.
Tracy's production also came from behind an offensive line that finished with a 69% run-blocking win rate (27th), according to ESPN’s NFL Team Win Rate Rankings, and ranked towards the bottom of the league in rushing yards.
Most of the offensive line woes came after left tackle Andrew Thomas suffered a season-ending injury. This means Tracy played most of the season behind a depleted offensive line, which used ten different offensive line combinations tied for the most in the league, and was still productive.
One of Tracy's best rushing performances occurred in Week 5, behind the original offensive line rotation. Luckily, the Giants are projected to return the Week 1 offensive line from last season, including a healthy Thomas.
The team also signed and drafted depth pieces in case of injuries to the offensive line. One of those additions was guard Marcus Mbow, who was Tracy's collegiate teammate.
If you do the math, Tracy would need to average around 70 yards per game if he appears in all 17 games. In 12 starts, he averaged 64.8 yards per game and 4.54 yards per carry.
Between having a healthy offensive line and being a full-time starter, the stars are aligning for Tracy to reach the 1,000-yard mark.