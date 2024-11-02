Brandon Olsen's New York Giants 2025 NFL Mock Draft, Version 1.0
Through their first eight games of the 2024 season, the New York Giants are 2-6 and the ninth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. (Editor’s note: The Giants have since moved to eight in the draft order following the Jets’ win over Houston on Thursday night.)
It’s that time when fans start to look to the offseason and the NFL Draft specifically for an influx of new talent. It's something that Giants fans have needed to look forward to far too often in recent years, but since we’re at that point, might as well start with simulations as to how the draft could play out.
For this exercise, we used the Pro Football Network mock draft simulator.
Pick 9: QB Jalen Milroe, Alabama
In 2024 the Giants didn’t trade up for a quarterback. Instead of drafting one with the sixth pick, they chose wide receiver Malik Nabers, which so far has been a good decision considering the early return.
However, that can’t happen again in 2025. The Giants have a glaring quarterback problem that they need to address early as it’s all but certain they’ll be moving on from Daniel Jones.
Jalen Milroe’s dual-threat ability is what truly sets him apart, but his arm is overlooked because of how good he is at running the football. He is averaging 11.46 yards per scramble and 5.76 yards per designed run this year.
As a passer, he’s taken significant developmental strides every year, and when adjusting for drops, his completion percentage would be at 75.8%.
In a new offensive scheme under Kaleb DeBoer, Milroe has needed to evolve and has continued to show promise of developing into a franchise quarterback.
There’s a risk with Milroe, but there’s a risk with every draft prospect so take a swing on a potential franchise player here.
Pick 40: Ole Miss DL Walter Nolen
The Giants have the best defensive player on the planet right now in Dexter Lawrence, who mans the middle of their defensive line. So drafting Walter Nolen isn’t to replace Lawrence or to make Lawrence expendable–it’s to make Lawrence’s life easier.
Interior pass-rush is vitally important, but most teams look for it from their 3-technique. The Giants get it from Lawrence as a 0-technique or 1-technique. Nolen would step in immediately and immediately become the best 3-technique on the roster, making this Giants pass rush that much harder to block.
Pick 71: CB Davison Igbinosun, Ohio State
Davison Igbinosun has the size and physical traits that NFL teams look for in a cornerback at a listed 6-2. He’s also got the instincts and skillset to play in a Cover 3 heavy defense like the Giants run under Shane Bowen.
For far too long, the Giants have lacked the talent on the perimeter field for any sort of reliable pass defense.
With 2023 first-round pick Deonte Banks not working out to this point and the rest of the cornerback room being better suited for the slot, Igbinosun is an instant contributor who could be had on Day 2.
It’s also worth noting that Igbinosun’s physicality, both in coverage and as a run defender, would be a very welcome addition to this cornerback room.
Pick 107: WR Ricky White, UNLV
Ricky White is a boundary receiver who excels in two areas and could contribute from Day 1: he stretches the field vertically and finds soft spots in zones to give his quarterback easy completions.
Playing at UNLV, there will be questions about his ability to consistently beat press coverage, as Mountain West teams don’t often run press-man coverage. White has been used in the slot this year but is better suited to the outside. in my opinion.
With what the receiver room may look like next year, having another viable outside receiver should be a priority for the Giants, regardless of who their quarterback is.
Pick 134: EDGE Antwaun Powell-Ryland, Virginia Tech
Antwaun Powell-Ryland has been making waves as a pass-rusher this season with 11 sacks, good for second in the country and first at the power four level.
Powell-Ryland has had a dominant past two seasons as a pass-rusher after transferring to Virginia Tech and while the production has been impressive, he’s still got plenty of room to grow.
Right now, Powell-Ryland has an elite first step and bend but needs to develop as a run defender and expand his pass-rush repertoire more.
Azeez Ojulari is on a contract year and while he’s playing well in place of the injured Kayvon Thibodeaux, if the Giants don’t trade him, it’s almost certain that they won’t be able to bring him back to a second contract once he hits free agency.
Pick 154: RB Jaydn Ott, California
Cal RB Jaydn Ott has been having a downright rough season so far, as he’s dealt with injuries for all of 2024. Every week has basically come down to a game-time decision and when he’s played, he’s shown flashes of what he was last year.
Ott is a home run hitter out of the backfield who, if paired with a Tyrone Tracy-type back, could form one of the more explosive running back duos in the NFL.
As a receiver, Ott might be the best run-after-catch player available on day three while also being able to contribute on kick returns.
Pick 218: OT Izavion Miller, Auburn
For the second year in a row, injuries have plagued the Giants' offensive line and stunted the entire offense's performance.
After not drafting an offensive lineman this past April, here’s an opportunity to add a depth piece with experience facing off against future NFL players: Izavion Miller.
Miller has been a starter at Auburn for two seasons now, and this year looks significantly improved from 2023.
Adding depth to an offensive line with talent at the top needs to be another priority for the Giants this offseason.
Pick 241: DT Cam Jackson, Florida
Cam Jackson isn’t a sexy pick, and I don’t think he’s much of a needle mover, but he’s a solid, pure run-stopping nose tackle who could be a cheap depth piece.
Jackson rarely loses reps on the interior, and this year has taken the next step toward not just plugging gaps but creating losses in the run game.
This year, no team has allowed more runs of 10+ yards than the Giants. Adding a quality depth nose tackle could help whenever Dexter Lawrence comes off the field.
Final Thoughts
Overall, the goal I had going into this draft was to add players at premium positions, and I spent four of the first five picks on that. You could argue that Walter Nolen is a premium player since he’s a pass-rusher as well, but for simplicity's sake, we won’t.
Depth has been an issue for years, and it’s in large part due to missing draft picks too often, so spending day three picks on safe players who could fill depth roles was a priority for me here.
When it came time to pick on the simulator, I was torn between multiple quarterbacks. Miami’s Cam Ward and Georgia’s Carson Beck were also available, but I opted for the player with the most upside.
JOIN THE NEW YORK GIANTS ON SI COMMUNITY!
- Follow and like us on Facebook.
- Submit your questions for our mailbag.
- Follow on Instagram.
- Check out the Giants Country YouTube Channel.