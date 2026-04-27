Why Thaddeus Dixon Could Be the New York Giants' Biggest UDFA Steal of 2026

The secondary was one of the weakest areas of this New York Giants team in 2025, and it seems the new regime under head coach John Harbaugh is determined to ensure it is not a source of consternation going forward.

During the 2026 draft, they bolstered the cornerback position by drafting Colton Hood. In the undrafted free agent market, they were able to double down on the corner position by adding North Carolina defensive back Thaddeus Dixon.

The Giants were able to buy low on a guy that many believed had the potential to be a fourth-round pick.

Let’s look at what he brings to the table.

Good ball skills and man-to-man coverage ability

North Carolina defensive back Thaddeus Dixon | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Throughout his collegiate career, Dixon has been asked to be on an island and defend receivers one-on-one without help.

He has been more than up to the task. At Long Beach City (where he started his career), he had five interceptions.

At the University of Washington, he finished with an 84 coverage grade, according to PFF. He also tallied 10 pass breakups.

Last season with the Tar Heels, despite injuries and inconsistencies in the team's overall structure, he performed at a level that earned him an invite to the Senior Bowl, where he performed consistently, showing the ability to shadow receivers in press coverage. He left Mobile, considered a cornerback on the rise.

Great combination of size and explosiveness

Dixon provides length at cornerback. He is 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds, which feels like a sweet spot for the position: long enough to defend the taller, more physical receivers, but still able to contest the smaller, quicker guys who get in and out of breaks fast.

He uses his length as a weapon during press coverage, where he can disrupt the release of the receiver and screw up the timing with the quarterback.

At the 2026 NFL combine he was dealing with a slight hamstring injury and was still able to go 39.5 inches on the vertical jump and 10’5” on the broad jump.

That combination of size and explosiveness will make it easier for him to get off the line and compete with the truly explosive receivers in the NFL when the ball is in the air.

Versatility as a defensive back

Cornerback Thaddeus Dixon from his time with the University of Washington. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Clearly, this new defense covets players who can operate at multiple positions. Their first pick, Arvell Reese, and their final pick, Jack Kelly, embody it. Dixon provides versatility as well.

Of course, Dixon is a cornerback, but at North Carolina, he was asked to play in the slot and even dropped back to line up as a safety.

That willingness to be open to other positions will serve him well, and the fact that he's familiar with them makes it worthwhile if he is asked to transition or simply line up there to disguise defense.

With this new Giants defensive philosophy built on disguise and theatricality, versatility is currency, especially for a guy trying to make the roster.

It also will not hurt that his speed and explosiveness, combined with a kamikaze mentality as a tackler, can increase his value as a special-teams player. That's always the cheat code for an UDFA to make the roster or even land a practice squad spot.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news, and send your mailbag questions to us.