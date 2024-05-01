The Athletic's Dane Brugler Ranks Giants Draft Class Among His Favorite
As analysis continues to pour in regarding the New York Giants 2024 draft class, The Athletic's Dane Brugler, author of the annual massive draft guide known as "The Beast," is among those analysts who like the direction general manager Joe Schoen took in his third draft at the team's helm, ranking the Giants' class as the seventh-best in the NFL.
“The Giants drafted several of “my guys” in this draft — Nabers, Andru Phillips, and Tyrone Tracy Jr. But it all starts with Nabers, who would have been an easy top-five pick in most other drafts,” Brugler said. “Luckily for the Giants, they were able to nab him at No. 6, giving their offense the truly explosive threat it had been missing.”
The Giants haven't had a legitimate No. 1 receiver or 1,000-yard catcher since Odell Beckham Jr in 2018. While their pre-Nabers trio of Darius Slayton, Wan'Dale Robinson, and Jalin Hyatt was by no means a poor group, adding a receiver of Nabers' caliber makes it that much stronger, given the rookie's abilities to run screens and get himself open in even the most stickiest of situations.
Brugler believes running back Tyrone Tracy from Purdue could be a surprise producer for the team. Tracy's contributions on offense will likely tie into how well he can pass block, but at the very minimum, he should be in the mix for the kickoff returner role, something he did in college.
“The former wide receiver is at his best as a pass catcher, but as long as he has a lane, Tracy can create big plays," Brugler noted.
Fourth-round pick Theo Johnson is another pick who drew praise from Brugler. With Darren Waller still trying to decide whether to retire or continue his career, the Giants weren't waiting around and found themselves pleasantly surprised to see the big Penn State tight end sitting at the start of Day 3.
Johnson might not have eye-popping college production, but he has the tools that, once refined, could make him a steal if he develops into a reliable blocker and pass catcher. Brugler agrees, noting that Johnson's value will soar if Waller doesn't return.
