The Good, The Great, and The Ugly of Giants WR Darnell Mooney's Game

Just because a player leaves one team doesn't necessarily mean he's no longer a good football player. Often, a new schematic philosophy and, as always, the salary cap will determine whether a player gets re-signed by the team.

So, when the New York Giants had an opportunity to grab Darnell Mooney from Atlanta, they took advantage and brought in another speedster who could be a valuable member of a revamped receiving unit.

Mooney has a skill set that seems to match what the team is trying to build with the new three-headed monster at offensive coordinator and a reunion with Matt Nagy.

Let's take a closer look at those skills, with the good, the great, and the ugly of Darnell Mooney’s game.

The Good: Ball tracking and body control

The Good of new #NYGiants receiver Darnell Mooney is his ability to track the football and his body control. pic.twitter.com/lz4A6E2hn9 — Coach Gene Clemons (@geneclemons) March 17, 2026

Mooney does a really good job of tracking the ball in the air, as he understands how to keep moving his body while keeping his eye on it.

Even if he has to switch from looking over his inside shoulder to his outside shoulder, he does it efficiently so that he can keep his concentration on the ball. This helps him get his hands in the right place to catch the football.

He also has excellent body control and has made numerous plays in which he contorted his frame to get his body into position to catch a ball.

He has come up with diving catches, catches where he had to jump high over defenders, catches where he was being hit as the ball arrived, while he was falling backwards, and twisted in positions that didn't feel comfortable.

The Great: Ability to create separation

The Great of new #NYGiants receiver Darnell Mooney is his ability to create separation. pic.twitter.com/pp20nYh2Fj — Coach Gene Clemons (@geneclemons) March 17, 2026

Mooney has a unique ability to create separation from defenders. Not only can he pull away from defenders when running vertically, but he can also create space when getting in and out of breaks.

Additionally, you can credit his explosiveness and quick acceleration for his ability to create space between him and the defender.

He explodes off the line and eats up the defender's cushion immediately, forcing the defender to turn and bail to keep up with him vertically. Usually, it is too late if Mooney is going deep because they have to turn so quickly and chase.

When Mooney hits the brakes to make a cut, the defender has to throttle down to match his pattern. This gives him an advantage over the defenders and gives the quarterback a larger window to throw into.

This ability is reflected in his yards per reception, where he's averaged over 13 yards per reception in each of the past three seasons, including 15.5 yards per reception in his first season in Atlanta in 2024.

The Ugly: Injury concerns and clutch drops

The Ugly of new #NYGiants receiver Darnell Mooney has been in part some drop in the clutch along with small injuries. pic.twitter.com/co2RYIFnGC — Coach Gene Clemons (@geneclemons) March 17, 2026

The problem with sports cars is that they don't take much to not perform at their optimal level; you constantly see them in the shop with the mechanic.

That is the case with speedsters like Mooney. Since he arrived in the NFL, there has not been a season in which he hasn't dealt with some type of injury that has either cost him games or kept him from performing at his physical peak.

This is why you have seen the peaks and valleys throughout his career, tied to his availability to the team. Whether in Chicago or Atlanta, there were times when he simply was not available to answer the call, or when he was, he was not in a good state.

He has also dealt with some drops he would rather have back in his career: times when he could have shifted the tide toward a win for a team, or flat-out cost them the chance to win.

His catch percentage decreased from his rookie season to his final year with Chicago. It rebounded in his first year in Atlanta slightly before it started to drop once again in his second season. His 44.4% in 2025 was the lowest of his career.

Coach's Corner

The Mooney signing feels like the Giants added another Darius Slayton, except Mooney is a guy who might have a little bit more juice as an underneath and intermediate route runner.

Like Slayton, he doesn't need a lot of targets in order to be effective, as proven by his 2024 season. He's also proven that if you give him 140 targets (like Wan'Dale Robinson), he can put up similar numbers.

The challenge for Mooney will be to prepare his body to not only stretch the defense vertically but also come back and work underneath.

Who knows if Malik Nabers will be healthy enough to start the season, but if Mooney has to fill the Nabers role until he is healthy, he needs to not only be ready to assume that role, but also be ready to pivot into his secondary role once Nabers is prepared to return.