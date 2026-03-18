New York Giants Draft Prospect Profile: WR Chris Brazzell II, Tennessee
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Chris Brazzell II, WR
- Height: 6’4
- Weight: 198 lbs
- Class: RS–Junior
- School: Tennessee
- Hands: 9”
- Arm length: 32 ⅜”
- 40-yard dash: 4.37 seconds
- 10-yard split: 1.52 seconds
- STATS
A former three-star recruit out of Midland Legacy High School in Midland, Texas, where he was the 116th wide receiver and the 117th recruit from Texas during the 2022 recruiting cycle.
Brazzell initially took his talents to Tulane, and played two seasons there, catching 45 passes for 722 yards with five touchdowns. He then transferred to Tennessee for his final two seasons; he was a four-star recruit, the 18th wide receiver and the 84 overall player in the 2024 transfer portal.
Brazzell was Third Team All-ACC in 2023 and First-Team All-SEC in 2025, where he averaged 16.5-yards per catch on a 15.7-yard aDot, and an impressive 2.57 yards per route run. Brazzell aligned primarily out wide (93.2%) through his career.
He only dropped two passes in 2025 and had an 8.2% drop rate through his college career. He secured 40.8% of his contested catches throughout his career, catching 7 of 17 in 2025 (41.2%).
His father, Chris, played wide receiver and was a sixth round pick by the Jets in 1998, and his brother plays defensive back at Tennessee. Brazzell will be 23 years old at the start of the 2026 NFL season.
Strengths
- Long receiver with LONGGGG strides
- Elite size/speed combination with very good leaping ability
- Excellent verticality – eats up cushion with homerun ability
- Very good overall athlete with impressive lower body explosiveness
- Does well to sink his hips and cut – especially with his body type
- Solid lateral agility and change of direction
- Fluid with good quickness for his size
- Massive quick game target
- Good release package – dangerous stacking ability
- Good overall feet and spatial awareness
- Route savvy – knows how to attack off-leverage
- Does well to manipulate defenders leverage
- Very good ball skills
- Very good high point ability – extends away from his frame
- Excellent body control in one-on-one situations
- Works the sideline well
- Understands how to use his body in the air
- Wide catch radius – plucks away from his frame
Weaknesses
- High hips hinder his ability to cut
- More vertical skills than quick cutting ability
- Limited YAC ability – not very elusive
- Did not face press coverage a ton
- Comes from an unconventional offense
- Route diversity
Summary
Chris Brazzell II possesses a dangerous combination of deep speed and long strides that threaten defenses vertically. His presence softens the defense, which provides space for underneath targets and the rushing attack – he has that effect!
He's an explosive athlete with an impressive catch radius, who will immediately be a problem for defensive backs on the vertical plane.
Despite his leggy nature, it doesn’t really affect his route running much; sure, he would be quicker in and out of cuts if his hips weren’t so high, but he’s fluid for a player – even with his body type, which is rare.
Brazzell has the “MOSS” ability at receiver; he makes acrobatic catches look easy and times his jumps well to win one-on-one matchups, even when he is out-leveraged; he achieved this against Georgia, where he went off for 6/6 125-yards with two scores.
He doesn’t have the YAC ability that is desired from most receivers that will likely be taken as high as Brazzell, but he presents more than enough to be a true difference maker for an offense. He isn’t a completely polished wide receiver, but he can be a dangerous threat at the next level.
GRADE: 6.34
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Nick Falato is co-host of the Big Blue Banter podcast. In addition to New York Giants On SI, his work has appeared on SB Nation.Follow nickfalato