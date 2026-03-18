New York Giants Draft Prospect Profile: WR Chris Brazzell II, Tennessee

Chris Brazzell II, WR

Height: 6’4

Weight: 198 lbs

Class: RS–Junior

School: Tennessee

Hands: 9”

Arm length: 32 ⅜”

40-yard dash: 4.37 seconds

10-yard split: 1.52 seconds

STATS

A former three-star recruit out of Midland Legacy High School in Midland, Texas, where he was the 116th wide receiver and the 117th recruit from Texas during the 2022 recruiting cycle.

Brazzell initially took his talents to Tulane, and played two seasons there, catching 45 passes for 722 yards with five touchdowns. He then transferred to Tennessee for his final two seasons; he was a four-star recruit, the 18th wide receiver and the 84 overall player in the 2024 transfer portal.

Brazzell was Third Team All-ACC in 2023 and First-Team All-SEC in 2025, where he averaged 16.5-yards per catch on a 15.7-yard aDot, and an impressive 2.57 yards per route run. Brazzell aligned primarily out wide (93.2%) through his career.

He only dropped two passes in 2025 and had an 8.2% drop rate through his college career. He secured 40.8% of his contested catches throughout his career, catching 7 of 17 in 2025 (41.2%).

His father, Chris, played wide receiver and was a sixth round pick by the Jets in 1998, and his brother plays defensive back at Tennessee. Brazzell will be 23 years old at the start of the 2026 NFL season.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Tennessee wideout Chris Brazzell (WO10) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Strengths

Long receiver with LONGGGG strides

Elite size/speed combination with very good leaping ability

Excellent verticality – eats up cushion with homerun ability

Very good overall athlete with impressive lower body explosiveness

Does well to sink his hips and cut – especially with his body type

Solid lateral agility and change of direction

Fluid with good quickness for his size

Massive quick game target

Good release package – dangerous stacking ability

Good overall feet and spatial awareness

Route savvy – knows how to attack off-leverage

Does well to manipulate defenders leverage

Very good ball skills

Very good high point ability – extends away from his frame

Excellent body control in one-on-one situations

Works the sideline well

Understands how to use his body in the air

Wide catch radius – plucks away from his frame

Weaknesses

High hips hinder his ability to cut

More vertical skills than quick cutting ability

Limited YAC ability – not very elusive

Did not face press coverage a ton

Comes from an unconventional offense

Route diversity

Summary

Chris Brazzell II possesses a dangerous combination of deep speed and long strides that threaten defenses vertically. His presence softens the defense, which provides space for underneath targets and the rushing attack – he has that effect!

He's an explosive athlete with an impressive catch radius, who will immediately be a problem for defensive backs on the vertical plane.

Despite his leggy nature, it doesn’t really affect his route running much; sure, he would be quicker in and out of cuts if his hips weren’t so high, but he’s fluid for a player – even with his body type, which is rare.

Brazzell has the “MOSS” ability at receiver; he makes acrobatic catches look easy and times his jumps well to win one-on-one matchups, even when he is out-leveraged; he achieved this against Georgia, where he went off for 6/6 125-yards with two scores.

He doesn’t have the YAC ability that is desired from most receivers that will likely be taken as high as Brazzell, but he presents more than enough to be a true difference maker for an offense. He isn’t a completely polished wide receiver, but he can be a dangerous threat at the next level.

GRADE: 6.34

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